By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are cleaning up a landslide in Stowe Townhip’s Island Heights neighborhood.READ MORE: Stu Emry, Former KDKA-TV Reporter, Dies At Age 88
Township manager Robin Parrilla said a garage slid down the hillside last week and now there’s mud and debris built up against nearby homes.
Crews are trying to stabilize the hillside to keep it from shifting even more.READ MORE: If You Can't Make Monday's Tax Deadline, File An Extension But Know What It Means
“This is mother nature. That saying ‘don’t play with mother nature?’ This is mother nature,” said Parrilla.MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Setting Fire That Killed 3 Pittsburgh Firefighters May Enter Plea Deal
It’s still unclear if any nearby homes were damaged by the landslide. Structural engineers need to inspect them once the mud is clear.