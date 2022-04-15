By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former KDKA-TV news reporter Stu Emry has died.READ MORE: Landslide Carries Garage Down Hillside In Stowe Township
READ MORE: If You Can't Make Monday's Tax Deadline, File An Extension But Know What It Means
Emry died Thursday at the age of 88.
Emry worked at KDKA from the late 1980s until the late 1990s. Before coming to the station, he worked at WTAE. All told, Emry spent more than 30 years covering local news.MORE NEWS: Man Accused Of Setting Fire That Killed 3 Pittsburgh Firefighters May Enter Plea Deal
Services will be held on Monday and Tuesday at Slater Funeral Home in Brentwood.