PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A passing cold front has brought showers across the region but they’re moving out to the south and east through the evening and will be followed by gradual clearing overnight and falling temperatures into the 30s.

This will make for a chilly but dry start to Easter Sunday with highs only reaching the upper 40 and close to 50 for many of us by the late afternoon under a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Chilly air stays in place Monday and Tuesday with more moisture on the way and that paves the way for an interesting mix of rain/snow both mornings before gradually changing to rain by afternoon.

The higher elevations of the Laurels and Ridges plus areas north of 422 could see a minor accumulation both days (especially Tuesday morning) yet most of what falls will melt in the lower elevations.

Still, don’t be surprised to see a coating on the grass or in spots on both days.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will only reach the mid to upper 40s then will finally bounce back to seasonable levels near the lower 60s by Wednesday with mild air sticking around later in the week.

Happy Easter!

