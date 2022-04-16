IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is dead after a shooting in Woods Run overnight, according to Pittsburgh police.

Police responded to the 3100 block of McClure Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, they say they saw a wounded man in the backseat of an SUV before it drove off hastily from the scene.

The man later showed up with critical injuries to a local hospital where he died.

Three men have been brought in for questioning.

Police are actively investigating.