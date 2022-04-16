By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A man is dead after a shooting in Woods Run overnight, according to Pittsburgh police.
Police responded to the 3100 block of McClure Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of multiple shots fired in the area.
When they arrived, they say they saw a wounded man in the backseat of an SUV before it drove off hastily from the scene.
The man later showed up with critical injuries to a local hospital where he died.
Three men have been brought in for questioning.
Police are actively investigating.