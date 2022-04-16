PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunset is after 8:00pm!

We are waking up near 50 with rain showers and a few heavy downpours.

Temperatures fall through the day and that leaves us with a cold Easter morning and a chilly day with highs struggling to make it near 50.

The good thing is it’ll be dry with sunshine! You’ll need the heavy jacket for any Easter egg hunts.

Next week things get interesting as it stays chilly.

Sunday evening through early Monday morning there’s a chance for snow showers to mix with rain and highs will only be in the mid 40s.

Tuesday there’s also a chance for a few rain and snow showers with lows near freezing and highs only in the mid 40s again.

By Wednesday we dry out with sunshine and get back near average!