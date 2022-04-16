IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ forecast!By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sunset is after 8:00pm!

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

We are waking up near 50 with rain showers and a few heavy downpours.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Temperatures fall through the day and that leaves us with a cold Easter morning and a chilly day with highs struggling to make it near 50.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

The good thing is it’ll be dry with sunshine! You’ll need the heavy jacket for any Easter egg hunts.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Next week things get interesting as it stays chilly.

Sunday evening through early Monday morning there’s a chance for snow showers to mix with rain and highs will only be in the mid 40s.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

Tuesday there’s also a chance for a few rain and snow showers with lows near freezing and highs only in the mid 40s again.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center)

By Wednesday we dry out with sunshine and get back near average!