By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan delivered disappointing news for fans.READ MORE: Wallethub: Pittsburgh Is The Best City To Celebrate Easter
Goaltender Tristan Jarry is expected to be evaluated “week to week” for a lower-body injury.
READ MORE: Police Accuse Man Of Stealing Truck, Hitting Pedestrian
Coach Sullivan on Jarry: "The only information that I have right now is that he is out with a lower-body injury and his status is week-to-week."
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2022
“Not the news we were hoping for,” the Penguins retweeted.
MORE NEWS: Kennywood Opens For 125th Season With New Entertainment, Improvements To Classic Rides
Not the news we were hoping for 😔 https://t.co/PJ3ysGQWCA
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 16, 2022
In the meantime, Casey DeSmith is in the net for today’s game against the Boston Bruins.