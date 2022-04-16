IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan delivered disappointing news for fans.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry is expected to be evaluated “week to week” for a lower-body injury.

“Not the news we were hoping for,” the Penguins retweeted.

In the meantime, Casey DeSmith is in the net for today’s game against the Boston Bruins.