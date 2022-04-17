By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LANCASTER COUNTY (KDKA) — The first case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has been confirmed in Pennsylvania commercial poultry.
The disease was found in a flock of chickens at a Lancaster County poultry farm, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
Health leaders say avian flu has no risk to the public, and poultry and eggs are safe to eat if cooked properly.
The disease is fatal for many species of birds, including but not limited to chickens, geese and ducks.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture recommends anyone who visits or works at a poultry farm to make sure to thoroughly clean any surface they or their clothes may touch since it may carry traces of the avian flu.
Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Assistant Director of the Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services Alex Hamberg will be giving an update on the state department’s plans to address avian flu at 1 p.m. on Monday.