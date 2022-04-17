By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A deadly mass shooting on the North Side injured at least 11 people in total overnight — including 2 juveniles who have since died from their injuries.

The gunman is still on the run, police say, after bullets flew at an underage party involving 200 people near an AirBnb property around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Suismon Street.

An investigation revealed around 50 shots were fired inside the property.

Pittsburgh police added people inside were jumping out windows to escape the violence and received additional injuries, such as broken bones and cuts. Shots were also fired outside the property.

A video from social media showed people screaming and running from multiple rounds being fired.

Shots were still being fired in the area, and young people were fleeing as officers arrived to the scene.

Victims showed up to local hospitals both with the help of medics and by private means.

Both juveniles who died were male, police say, but their identities have not yet been released.

Police wrapped up their investigation at the property just under an hour ago.

Windows from cars parked just across the street were shattered.

Police are investigating this as eight different crime scenes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (412) 323-7161.

