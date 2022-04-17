PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood has community leaders speaking up about violence.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey sent a statement out about gun violence in the North Side.

You can read his full comments below:

“First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims.

We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you to the community members who have already reached out with their information, and if you know something, say something – please call Major Crimes at 412-323-7161.

If you have any videos, pictures, or relevant information, please upload them here.

At least 10 gunshot victims, two lives lost, and hundreds of lives forever changed, because we have yet to pass meaningful legislation to lessen the amount of guns in our streets or provide the much-needed resources to communities desperately need. The time is now for us to move with a sense of urgency to bring justice to the victims and peace to our city.

We have been working on our approach to address gun violence in our city over the past several weeks. Now we will be calling a meeting with public safety and key community leaders to introduce our All In Citywide approach to public safety to get their feedback so we can build a path forward together.

It is critical that we come together now to help reduce the violence currently happening while we begin to do the long-term work of ending the culture of violence that is enabling the senseless loss of life we are experiencing today.

We must say no more and never again.”

City Councilman Bobby Wilson represents the North Side.

He also sent out a statement about the shooting last night:

“The mass shooting that occurred last night at an Airbnb party in East Deutschtown does not reflect that neighborhood at all. I’m working with community leaders, the Pittsburgh Police, and the Office of Mayor Ed Gainey to find out what happened and bring those responsible to justice. For now, my thoughts go out to the loved ones of all the victims of this shooting.”