By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools have announced they will operate on a modified lockdown on Monday.
The district made the announcement to families after learning four PPS students have been injured in the mass shooting that took place on the North Side on Sunday morning.
District administrations are working with school leaders to monitor student needs for support.
“Our thoughts are with the families of lost loved ones and anyone experiencing grief and trauma during this time,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters in a letter. “We know that incidents like this can cause residual pain and require ongoing healing. If your child requires services, grief counseling, or assistance, please contact your school’s social worker. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”
A modified lockdown means only people with scheduled appointments are permitted in or out of Pittsburgh Public School buildings.