UPDATES2 juveniles killed, others injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Modified Lockdown, North Side Shooting, Pittsburgh Mass Shooting, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools have announced they will operate on a modified lockdown on Monday.

The district made the announcement to families after learning four PPS students have been injured in the mass shooting that took place on the North Side on Sunday morning.

RELATED STORIES:

  • Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured
  • Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues ‘Lifetime Ban’ Against Person Who Booked Property
  • Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police Believe Multiple Shooters Responsible For Deaths In East Allegheny
  • Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Mayor Ed Gainey Says ‘No More And Never Again’
  • ‘There Were Bullets Everywhere’: East Allegheny Neighbors Describe Mass Shooting Scene In Pittsburgh
  • ‘It’s Heartbreaking:’ Residents Recall Chaotic Scene During Overnight Pittsburgh Mass Shooting
  • Pittsburgh Police Calling On Witnesses To Come Forward With Information Regarding Party Shooting

    • District administrations are working with school leaders to monitor student needs for support.

    “Our thoughts are with the families of lost loved ones and anyone experiencing grief and trauma during this time,” said Interim Superintendent Wayne N. Walters in a letter. “We know that incidents like this can cause residual pain and require ongoing healing. If your child requires services, grief counseling, or assistance, please contact your school’s social worker. Thank you so much for your patience and understanding during this difficult time.”

    A modified lockdown means only people with scheduled appointments are permitted in or out of Pittsburgh Public School buildings.