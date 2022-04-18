By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh City Council will introduce legislation to regulate short-term rentals like Airbnb.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration
If passed, property owners looking to rent would need a business license and a short-term rental license. The rental license would be good for a year.READ MORE: Margaritaville Resort Coming To The Poconos
The measure would also require a daily register of all guests.MORE NEWS: 3 Inmates Captured After Attacking Guard And Escaping Ohio Jail
The move comes after two boys were killed and eight were injured after gunfire rang out inside and outside a party Sunday at an Airbnb rental unit in Pittsburgh’s Allegheny East neighborhood.