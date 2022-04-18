By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police were called to an Airbnb on the North Side for a noise complaint before the party turned into a mass shooting that left two teens dead and eight people injured on Sunday.

Pittsburgh police confirmed that at 11 p.m. on Saturday, an officer responded to a noise complaint at the short-term rental property on Suismon Street. Someone answered the door and got the homeowner, who police said came downstairs to the ground floor, where the second floor was out of view.

The officer asked him to turn down the music, and police said he complied. The officer warned him that if police were called back again, the party would be shut down. There were no more complaints.

About an hour and a half later, police said dozens of shots rang out inside. Police said the more than 200 people in attendance, many of them underage, scrambled to escape. Five people were injured jumping out of windows.

More shots were fired outside, police said. Ten people were hit, and two of them died at the hospital. They were identified as Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown, both 17.

Police processed as many as eight different crime scenes. No arrests have been announced yet, but police have said they believe there were multiple shooters.