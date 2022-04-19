By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 7-year-old boy from Erie has died at a Pittsburgh hospital after he was shot in the head last week.
According to Erie News Now, Antonio Yarger, Jr. was shot in the head on Thursday evening.
Yarger was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital, where he died on Monday.
The Erie City Police Department is investigating the shooting.