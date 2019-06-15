CBS Pittsburgh Weather
Pittsburgh Weather: Father's Day Forecast Looking RainyToday will be rainy, but we might get a few hours of dry weather for Father's Day.
Pittsburgh Weather: Showers, Storms Moving Into AreaA gloomy, but mild Saturday is going to continue through the weekend and storms are possible to start the week.
Relative Humidity? It's Not The Best Way To Determine How Comfortable It IsYou may be used to using "relative humidity" to determine how comfortable that is, but it's just that; relative.
Lightning Safety: What To Do If You're Caught In A StormAccording to the National Weather Service, summer is the deadliest time of year for lightning strikes.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Clearing Ushering In Window Of Dry Weather Before Showers Return This WeekendAnother dry stretch of weather starts sunup today through Saturday afternoon with Saturday evening rain now expected.
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain With Chance Of Isolated StormsSome light rain ushered in the start of the day on Thursday.
Reporter Update: Latest Weather Update From Kristin EmeryStay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
