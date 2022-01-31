Port Authority Bus Lifted From Fern Hollow Bridge Collapse SiteThe trapped Port Authority bus was lifted from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site in Frick Park on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. The bus was on the bridge when the structure gave way on Friday, injuring at least 10 people.

Bridge Collapses In Pittsburgh's Frick ParkThe Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh on the morning of Jan. 28, 2022. The structure is located at Forbes and Braddock Avenues and spans Frick Park, below is Hot Dog Dam Dog Park and a walking/running trail.

Massive Winter Weather Storm Hits Southwestern PennsylvaniaViewer and KDKA-TV Staff photos from the snowstorm on Jan. 16, 2022.

Ringing In 2022 At First Night PittsburghPittsburghers ring in the New Year in the Pittsburgh Cultural District at Highmark First Night 2022!

Tornadoes Touch Down During Storms, Leave Behind Path Of DestructionClean up is underway after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through the area on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. From Hampton Twp. to Avella to Peters Twp. and more, here's a look at the damage.

Hurricane Ida's Remnants Bring Heavy Rain, Flooding And DamageAs August changed to September, the remnants of massive Hurricane Ida churned toward Southwestern Pennsylvania, bringing torrential downpours, dangerous flooding, landslides, mudslides and other damage.

Meet Pickles, The New PTL PupCanine Companions has chosen the little boy puppy wearing the blue collar to come to Pittsburgh. Pickles will live and train with the Sabo family, just as our beloved Penguin did.

SEE IT: Forest Fire At Ohiopyle State ParkCrews are battling a forest fire at Ohiopyle State Park.

Teenager Says Someone Is Harassing, Shooting At Her Horses And MulesA teenager says someone is harassing and even shooting at her horses and mules in New Sewickley Township.

High Winds Topple Trees Across Pittsburgh RegionMuch damage was done the morning of Friday, March 26, 2021, when a wind storm blew through the Pittsburgh region, putting most of Western Pennsylvania under a Wind Advisory.

Plane Slides Off Taxiway At Pittsburgh International AirportPittsburgh International Airport workers brought in cranes and heavy equipment to remove a Delta Air Lines flight that skidded off a taxiway on a snowy night.

Steelers Fans Hold Tailgate Party For 2020 Home Opener, No Masks Observed Among AttendeesPittsburgh Steelers fans gathered at the North Shore to celebrate the team's home opener at Heinz Field, but no face masks were observed among fans.

Protesters Walk Through Pittsburgh As George Floyd's Memorial Service Takes Place In MinnesotaKDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith and NewsChopper2 were above peaceful protests in Pittsburgh.

Windows Shattered, Businesses Looted: Looking At The Aftermath Of The George Floyd Downtown Pittsburgh ProtestKDKA reporters surveyed the damage from the chaotic George Floyd protest in downtown Pittsburgh.

PAART Hold Dog Food Giveaway For Pet Owners In NeedThe Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team and the Allegheny County Airport Authority sponsored a dog food giveaway for pet owners in need during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Signs Of Hope Spread Comfort In Downtown PittsburghIn these times of uncertainty due to the Coronavirus, some businesses and theaters in downtown Pittsburgh are spreading comfort through hopeful messages on their marquees.

Pittsburgh Police Chief Schubert PhotographyChief Schubert shared some of his favorite photos with KDKA.

Snow Storm Hits Pittsburgh AreaThe first real snowstorm of the season hit Pittsburgh the morning of February 7!

Furry Fun! Pittsburgh Pet Expo 2019The Pittsburgh Pet Expo was held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Nov. 15-17, 2019. Pets of all kinds and their owners came out to check out the fun!

Therapy Mini-Horses Visit Pittsburgh Nursing Home PatientsLong-term care residents at Vincentian Marian Manor in Pittsburgh got a special visit from two therapy mini-horses: Jiminy Cricket and Tashi.

Sinkhole Opens Up Downtown, Swallows Port Authority BusA massive sinkhole opened up in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush hour on Oct. 28, 2019, swallowing up the back half of a Port Authority bus and nearly a car as well.

Pittsburgh Today Live's Service Puppy Dresses Up For Howl-O-WeenPittsburgh Today Live's service puppy-in-training got into the Halloween spirit with four different costumes!

92 German Shorthaired Pointers Rescued From Washington CountyNearly 100 German Shorthaired Pointer dogs were seized from Washington County, and a Facebook page keeps up with all of them, now living with their forever families.

Remember, Repair, Together: The Victims Of The Tree Of Life Synagogue ShootingOne year since the horrific events at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, we are remembering the 11 lives tragically lost.