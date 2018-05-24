Kidsburgh Kidcast: Mindfulness

Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Police: Man Repeatedly Threatened To Kill Couple, 5-Year-Old Child & Officers
Police say a South Park Township man repeatedly threatened to kill a couple, a child and police officers Friday.
1 Vehicle Theft, Several Break-Ins Reported In Whitehall
One vehicle was stolen and several others were broken into in Whitehall late Friday night and early Saturday morning.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
NWS: 2018 Is The 2nd Wettest Year On Record In Pittsburgh
The National Weather Service says 2018 is the second wettest year on record in Pittsburgh, and it's just inches away from breaking the record set in 2004.
National Weather Service: Freezing Rain Expected In Western Pa.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of western Pennsylvania.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Guentzel's Hat Trick Leads Penguins Past Columbus 4-2
Jake Guentzel scored his first career regular-season hat trick and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday night.
Ahmad, Konate Have Career Days As WVU Beats Valpo 88-76
Esa Ahmad and Sagaba Konate lit up in the second half and combined for 56 points to lift West Virginia over feisty Valparaiso 88-76 on Saturday afternoon.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Pittsburgh
Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh? These new Pittsburgh-area spots will satisfy all your cravings.
Pittsburgh's 3 Best Spots To Splurge On French Fare
Craving French food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Here Are Squirrel Hill South's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and dessert additions to Squirrel Hill South? Read on for the newest destinations in this area of Pittsburgh.
Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Eateries In Pittsburgh's Highland Park Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Highland Park has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular businesses.
Get To Know The 6 Best Cafes In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best cafes in town? Here's a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh to meet your needs.
Bottoms Up: The 5 Best Pubs In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the top pubs in town? Check out our list of Pittsburgh's best!
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Treat Mom To A B&B Fit For A Queen
Treat your mother to a B&B fit for a queen this Mother's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
On Air Schedule:
12:05 AM
NCIS: New Orleans
01:05 AM
Madam Secretary
02:05 AM
Person of Interest
03:05 AM
In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
03:35 AM
Made in Hollywood
View All Programs
Latest Videos
Sponsored By
Categories:
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Mindfulness
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
More
Latest Videos
High School Football WPIAL Championships: Steel Valley Vs. South Side Beaver
Check out High School Football highlights from around the western Pennsylvania region here!
KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (11/24)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Nov. 24, 2018 (Pt. 3)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Nov. 24, 2018 (Pt. 2)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Sports Call: Nov. 24, 2018 (Pt. 1)
KDKA-TV Sports' Josh Taylor talks about the sports topics of the day.
Vacant Cardale Home Goes Up In Flames
A residential structure went up in flames late Friday night in Cardale, Pa.
More Videos
Videos by
Category
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Stations
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2