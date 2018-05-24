Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 11/30/18

SEVERE WEATHER ALERT
Parts Of Area Remain Under Winter Weather Advisory
Sewickley Twp. Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Mentally Disabled Woman
A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a mentally challenged woman at his home in Westmoreland County.
East Pittsburgh Residents Concerned As Police Department Is Set To Disband
At the end of the day, East Pittsburgh police officers won’t be patrolling anymore because the department is closing for good.
Freezing Rain Chance Prompts Winter Weather Advisory
With a wintry mix in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued an advisory for much of the area Thursday night.
Mayor Peduto Defends City’s Response To Icy Road Conditions
People around Pittsburgh have been complaining about icy roads for days, and now the mayor is defending the city’s response.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: Can Georgia Beat Alabama This Time?
With Georgia and Alabama matching up in the SEC Championship and plenty of NFL action, SportsLine offers its top picks.
Steelers-Chargers Game Turning Into Family Feud For Pouncey, Watt Brothers
Sunday night's Steelers-Chargers game will be a family affair for Maurkice Pouncey and TJ Watt.
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Pittsburgh
Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh? These new Pittsburgh-area spots will satisfy all your cravings.
Pittsburgh's 3 Best Spots To Splurge On French Fare
Craving French food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Here Are Squirrel Hill South's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and dessert additions to Squirrel Hill South? Read on for the newest destinations in this area of Pittsburgh.
Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Eateries In Pittsburgh's Highland Park Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Highland Park has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular businesses.
Get To Know The 6 Best Cafes In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best cafes in town? Here's a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh to meet your needs.
Bottoms Up: The 5 Best Pubs In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the top pubs in town? Check out our list of Pittsburgh's best!
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 11/30/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
KDKA News Update 11/30 1pm
Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, November 30.
Reporter Update: Latest Weather Updates From Meteorologist Ron Smiley
Meteorologist Ron Smiley has the latest weather details in his updated forecast!
Cleveland Radio Station Pulls 'Baby It's Cold Outside' After Complaints Following #MeToo Movement
A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing the classic holiday song "Baby It's Cold Outside" because of the #MeToo movement. Matt Yurus reports.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/30)
Get the latest weather updates with Meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-Day Forecast!
East Pittsburgh Residents Concerned As Police Department Is Set To Disband
In just twelve hours, the East Pittsburgh Police Department will be disbanded.
Marriott Says Reservation System Hacked, 500 Million Accounts Compromised
Marriott says its guest reservation system has been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests.
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2