Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 12/7/18

PennDOT Announces Overnight Fort Pitt Tunnel Closures
There will be overnight closures in the Fort Pitt Tunnel next week.
Family Pleads For Help Finding Dravosburg Woman Who Disappeared A Month Ago
Allegheny County Police have scheduled a news conference this afternoon in the search for a woman who has been missing for a month.
Another Round Of Snow Arriving Just In Time For Evening Commute
Another poorly-timed chance for snow is set to move into the area this afternoon.
Cold, Snowy Conditions Create Slick Roads Around Area
Cold temperatures and snowy conditions have created some slick driving conditions about the area.
Latest Headlines
NFL Picks Week 14: Ravens Put Up A Fight, But Chiefs Remain Atop AFC
CBS Baltimore sports anchor Mark Viviano breaks down the biggest games of the Week 14 slate, including one featuring his hometown Baltimore Ravens.
Ravens-Chiefs Week 14 Matchup
Can Lamar Jackson and the run-oriented Baltimore Ravens keep up with Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs?
Latest Headline
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Pittsburgh
Looking for your next great American meal in Pittsburgh? These new Pittsburgh-area spots will satisfy all your cravings.
Pittsburgh's 3 Best Spots To Splurge On French Fare
Craving French food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Here Are Squirrel Hill South's 3 Newest Businesses To Open
Interested in exploring the newest restaurant and dessert additions to Squirrel Hill South? Read on for the newest destinations in this area of Pittsburgh.
Your Guide To The 5 Most Popular Eateries In Pittsburgh's Highland Park Neighborhood
Looking to uncover all that Highland Park has to offer? Get to know this Pittsburgh neighborhood by browsing its most popular businesses.
Get To Know The 6 Best Cafes In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the best cafes in town? Here's a ranked list of the best spots in Pittsburgh to meet your needs.
Bottoms Up: The 5 Best Pubs In Pittsburgh
Looking to try the top pubs in town? Check out our list of Pittsburgh's best!
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 12/7/18
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
KDKA News Update 12/7 3pm
Stacy Smith and Jeff Verszyla have a news and weather update for Friday, December 7.
KDKA News Update 12/7 2pm
Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have a news and weather update for Friday, December 7.
KDKA News Update 12/7 1pm
Stacy Smith and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, December 7.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/7)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!
Health Officials: 9 Additional Illnesses Tied To Romaine Lettuce E. Coli Outbreak
The CDC continues to warn against eating romaine lettuce from the central Coastal growing regions of Northern and Central California.
North Huntingdon Police Investigating Fatal Crash
North Huntingdon Police don't believe the wet weather played any part in a fatal crash on Route 30; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
