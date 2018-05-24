Kidsburgh Kidcast Update: Happy New Year!

Menu
Latest Headlines
Police: Suspect Arrested After Entering Home, Shooting Man
Allegheny County Police have arrested a man for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in Plum Borough.
Snowy Weekend On The Way, 2-4 Inches Expected
It appears snow will arrive Saturday afternoon with most of the snow falling before 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Flight 93 Memorial Shuts Down With No One To Clear Icy Roads
The government shutdown prompted the closing of the Flight 93 Memorial on Thursday.
Latest Headlines
Penguins Give Goalie Casey DeSmith Three-Year Extension
The Pittsburgh Penguins have extended goaltender Casey DeSmith for three more seasons.
Chargers-Patriots Divisional Round Matchup
Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers face Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.
Latest Headline
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots For Inexpensive Pizza
Looking to sample the best pizza around town — without breaking the bank? Check out some of the best affordable pizza sources in Pittsburgh.
The 6 Best Southern Spots In Pittsburgh
Craving Southern food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Chicken Wings? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Here are five of the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Pittsburgh
From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here's a roundup of some fun events around Pittsburgh to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Score Affordable Greek Fare
Looking for a mouthwatering Greek meal near you? Here are the best affordable Greek restaurants around Pittsburgh.
Holiday Travel: Travel From Pittsburgh To Portland For The Festival Of Lights
If you love the season’s carols in addition to evergreens and lights, Portland hosts the largest Christmas choral festival in the world.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Update: Happy New Year!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 1/11 2pm
Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, January 11.
KDKA News Update 1/11 1pm
Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, January 11.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/11)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Lawrence Co. Road
One person is dead after a two car collision in Lawrence County.
Police Arrest Suspect In Plum Shooting
Allegheny County Police have arrested a man for a shooting that happened in Plum.
Man Found Dead In SUV In Hazelwood Identified
Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a 26-year-old man was found shot to death in a car in Hazelwood overnight; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
