Kidsburgh Kidcast: Diversity

WINTER STORM:
Winter Storm Warning Issued, Governor Declares State of Emergency
Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
News
All News
Local
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Public Works Preparing For All Possibilities With Incoming Winter Storm
With a winter storm bearing down on Pittsburgh, some people are dancing in the streets while others call it a ho-hum storm.
United Way, Food Bank, And More Helping Furloughed Federal Workers
Several local organizations filled the American Federation of Teachers building on the South Side to help both federal workers that have been furloughed, or workers that are simply working without pay during the partial government shutdown.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Public Works Preparing For All Possibilities With Incoming Winter Storm
With a winter storm bearing down on Pittsburgh, some people are dancing in the streets while others call it a ho-hum storm.
Pittsburgh Weather: Winter Storm Warning Issued For Pittsburgh Area
With a major snowstorm looming this weekend, the National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Pittsburgh area.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Patriots-Chiefs AFC Championship Matchup
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots meet Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.
Young Bucks On Turning Down WWE, Plans For All Elite Wrestling
The Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson, talk about turning down WWE to go with All Elite Wrestling, and their plans going forward.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
Your Pittsburgh Video
Get Marty
Weather Videos
Best Of
Latest Headline
Explore The Best Of Mexico City With Cheap Flights From Pittsburgh
Want to explore the best of Mexico City? Hoodline figured out how you can travel from Pittsburgh to Mexico without paying a fortune on flights.
Inside Pittsburgh's Most Expensive Apartments
What exactly does the upper-end of Pittsburgh's rental market look like these days? Here's a look inside some of the most extravagant listings in the area.
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots For Inexpensive Pizza
Looking to sample the best pizza around town — without breaking the bank? Check out some of the best affordable pizza sources in Pittsburgh.
The 6 Best Southern Spots In Pittsburgh
Craving Southern food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Chicken Wings? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Here are five of the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh.
4 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Week In Pittsburgh
From marathon prep to holiday hijinks, here's a roundup of some fun events around Pittsburgh to help you get out and about in the days ahead.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
More
CBS Entertainment
KDKA TV
On Air
On Air Schedule:
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
4:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 4
5:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 5
6:00 PM
KDKA-TV News at 6
7:00 PM
CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
View All Programs
Latest Videos
Sponsored By
Categories:
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Diversity
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
More
Latest Videos
Reporter Update: Constable Accused Of Collecting Fines, Pocketing Money
A Pennsylvania constable is accused of demanding money from people who owed fines and pocketing the cash; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ray Petelin
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!
KDKA News Update 1/18 3pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, January 18.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 1/18/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Diversity
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast!
KDKA News Update 1/18 1pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, January 18.
More Videos
Videos by
Category
News
Weather
Sports
Politics
Health
Entertainment
Stations
Pittsburgh KDKA TV2