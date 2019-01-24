Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 1/24/19

Menu
Latest Headlines
Walmart Increases Driver Wages To Almost $90K
Walmart has announced an increase in driver wages, starting in February.
No Sweets For Your Sweetheart: Fewer Candy Sweethearts Available This Valentine's Day
One of America’s most iconic candies, the sweetheart conversation hearts, will be missing from shelves this Valentine's Day.
Pittsburgh Weather: Arctic Air Sliding Back Into Area Bringing Chance For More Snow
With the chill comes the chance for more snow.
Pittsburgh Weather: Temperature Roller Coaster Continues, With Late-Week Snow Likely
Rain will continue to fall across the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday evening, but early Thursday a cold front will cause temperatures to come crashing down.
Latest Headlines
'It’s A Great Day for Hockey!' Heinz History Center Unveils New Penguins Exhibit
Pittsburgh Penguins fans will love the newest exhibition at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
Steelers In Contract Extension Talks With Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger
The Steelers are already in contract extension talks with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Latest Headline
The 4 Best Breakfast And Brunch Spots In Pittsburgh
Looking to satisfy your appetite for breakfast and brunch fare? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Explore The Best Of Mexico City With Cheap Flights From Pittsburgh
Want to explore the best of Mexico City? Hoodline figured out how you can travel from Pittsburgh to Mexico without paying a fortune on flights.
Inside Pittsburgh's Most Expensive Apartments
What exactly does the upper-end of Pittsburgh's rental market look like these days? Here's a look inside some of the most extravagant listings in the area.
Pittsburgh's 5 Best Spots For Inexpensive Pizza
Looking to sample the best pizza around town — without breaking the bank? Check out some of the best affordable pizza sources in Pittsburgh.
The 6 Best Southern Spots In Pittsburgh
Craving Southern food? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Pittsburgh.
Craving Chicken Wings? Here Are Pittsburgh's Top 5 Options
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? Here are five of the top chicken wing outlets in Pittsburgh.
KDKATV
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 1/24/19
Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
More
Latest Videos
‘The Wizard Of Oz’ Follows The Yellow Brick Road Back To Theaters
“The Wizard of Oz” is following the yellow brick road back to the big screen for its 80th anniversary. Matt Yurus reports.
KDKA News Update 1/24 2pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Thursday, January 24.
KDKA Web Extra: Inside Look At New Penguins Exhibit At Heinz History Center 3
An inside look at the new Penguins exhibit at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
KDKA Web Extra: Inside Look At New Penguins Exhibit At Heinz History Center 2
An inside look at the new Penguins exhibit at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum
Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Police Officer Helps Save 1-Year-Old's Life
A 1-year-old boy had a big scare over the weekend and a Pittsburgh Police officer helped save the child's life; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
KDKA Web Extra: Inside Look At New Penguins Exhibit At Heinz History Center 1
A life-size statue of Mario Lemieux is featured at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum's new Penguins exhibit.
