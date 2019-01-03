Kidsburgh Kidcast: Chores!

Menu
More Blood Pressure Medication Recalled Due To Potentially Cancer-Causing Ingredient
Another blood pressure drug is being recalled after being found to contain trace amounts of a potentially cancer-causing ingredient, one of a slew of recalls of medications to treat hypertension.
Gov. Wolf Visits Waynesburg To Unveil High-Speed Internet Expansion Proposal
Pennsylvania's governor is promoting a statewide infrastructure plan as a way to fund the expansion of broadband into areas that lack high-speed access to the internet.
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Significant Winter Storm Could Drop Heavy Snow, Ice Across Region
It looks like we have at least one more good snow in us this season, probably more than just one, to be honest.
Pittsburgh Weather: February Was One Soggy Month, But Most Memorable Moment Is Wind Storm
February is now in the books, along with meteorological winter. Bring on the warm weather right?
Latest Headlines
Pittsburgh Pirates Claim Pitcher Jake Barrett From San Francisco Giants
The Pirates have claimed pitcher Jake Barrett off of waivers from the San Francisco Giants.
Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver Antonio Brown's Cousin Marquise Brown To Meet With Team At Combine
In a bit of irony, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown's cousin Marquise is slated to meet with the team at the combine.
Latest Headline
Pittsburgh's Top 5 Candy Stores, Ranked
Wondering where to find the best candy stores near you? Head to one of these Pittsburgh spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The 3 Best Spots To Score Waffles In Pittsburgh
Looking to sample the best waffles around town? Try one of these Pittsburgh spots.
Purple, Green And Gold: New Orleans' Mardi Gras Coming Soon, A Flight Away From Pittsburgh
Mardi Gras has become a quintessentially New Orleans event, and it's only a flight away from Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh's 4 Best Spots To Indulge In New American Fare
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around Pittsburgh.
The 4 Best Middle Eastern Spots In Pittsburgh
Looking for a sublime Middle Eastern meal near you? Check out the top four spots in Pittsburgh.
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Valentine's Day 2019: The Best Romantic Destinations In America
Looking for the most romantic locations in the America? Check out the most romantic destinations in America!
Winter Storm To Slam Western Pennsylvania, 10-18 Inches Possible Near Lake Erie
If you don’t like snow and are thinking about heading to Erie or along the banks of Lake Erie just don’t do it over the next couple of days.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Chores!
KDKA News Update 3/1 2pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, March 1.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Chores!
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast with Kristine Sorensen and Dr. G!
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 3/1/19
Check out the latest Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar with Kristine Sorensen!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
KDKA News Update 3/1 1pm
KDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, March 1.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/1)
Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron Smiley
Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
