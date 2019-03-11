Kidsburgh Kidcast: Escaping Poverty

Reporter Update: Police Use Drone To Catch Vehicle Theft SuspectsMurrysville Police used a drone to catch two vehicle theft suspects; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida Coming To Pittsburgh Area On Summer TourNelly, TLC and Flo Rida will be touring together this summer and they're coming to the Pittsburgh area. Matt Yurus reports.
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Ron SmileyGet the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
KDKA News Update 3/11 1pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Monday, March 11.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/11)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
TSA Finds Loaded Gun In Monroeville Man’s Carry-On At Pittsburgh AirportA Monroeville man was detained by police over the weekend at Pittsburgh International Airport after officials found a loaded gun in his luggage.