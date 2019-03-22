Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 3/22/19

Reporter Update: Juror Dismissed In Rosfeld Trialuror No. 2 was dismissed by the judge today in the trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Reporter Update: Roads Closed For Installation Of MRI Scanner At Mellon InstituteKDKA's John Shumway reports from Oakland where roads are being shut down for the installation of an MRI scanner at the Mellon Institute.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Difficult TopicsIn this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, Kristine Sorensen and parenting expert Dr. Debi Gilboa discuss how to talk to young kids about difficult topics.
Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 3/22/19Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar!
Reporter Update: Latest Afternoon Weather Update From Kristin EmeryGet the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!
Reporter Update: Gag Order Lifted, Defense Rests In Rosfeld CaseThe defense has rested on Day 4 of the trial of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld, who is accused in the death of teenager Antwon Rose; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.