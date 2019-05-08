Kidsburgh Kidcast Event Calendar 5/8/19

KDKA News Update 5/8 10amKDKA's Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Wednesday, May 8.
Pittsburgh ConcertsA look at some of the various concerts, musical acts and bands that will be in Pittsburgh.
Cookies Table Week: May 8, 2019Catherine Gruda of Catherine's Cookie Art shows how to pipe royal icing on sugar cookies.
Cooking With Rania: Baked Challah French Toast CasseroleA dish fit for mom's on Mother's Day.
Mommy Moment: Thoughtful Mother's Day GiftsSome gift ideas for mom's who want a little time to themselves to relax.
Chime In GamePittsburgh Today Live trivia game with contestants Sean Collier from Pittsburgh Magazine and Morgan Nicholson of Live Nation Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 8, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Reporter Update: Police Seek Suspect In Stowe Twp. ShootingA man was shot and killed overnight in Stowe Township; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Pittsburgh Marathon's Last Two Runners Cross The Finish Line Holding HandsAn incredible photo of the last two Pittsburgh Marathon runners finishing the final mile hand-in-hand is going viral; KDKA's Susan Koeppen reports.
Kraft Offering Big Mother's Day GiftKraft is offering a big Mother's Day gift this year.
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (5/8)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Allegheny Co. Health Officials To Hold Measles Vaccination ClinicThe Allegheny County Health Department will operate a measles vaccination clinic in Homewood; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
State Democrats Unveil Beyond Safe Schools LegislationState Democrats in the house have unveiled their new Beyond Safe Schools legislation; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
Web Extra: Duckling Rescued In The West EndPittsburgh EMS workers jumped into action, rescuing a duckling from a storm drain in the West End Wednesday morning!
Man Killed In Stowe Twp. ShootingA man was shot and killed overnight in Stowe Township; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
Lancaster Co. Man Catches 50-Pound Catfish, Sets State RecordA Lancaster County man set a state record in April after catching a flathead catfish.
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (5/7)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!
Jackie Evancho To Perform At Pittsburgh's Byham Theater On May 31Pittsburgh native Jackie Evancho is returning to perform in her hometown at the end of the month.
Jewish School Students, Teachers Want State To Help Pay For SecurityStudents and staff members at Jewish day schools near the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, that was the site of October's mass shooting, are asking state lawmakers for help paying for security measures.