KDKA News Update 5/17 2pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, May 17.

3 hours ago

KDKA News Update 5/17 1pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, May 17.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/17)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Mac Miller Fund Hands Out Inaugural GrantsThe family of late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller handed out the inaugural grant from the foundation established in his name.

4 hours ago

Crews Repairing Water Main Break In CharleroiCrews are working to repair a water main break in Charleroi, Washington County.

4 hours ago

Truck Loses Load On Inbound Parkway WestThere were major delays on the Parkway West for the morning rush hour after a truck lost its load on the inbound side of the highway.

4 hours ago

Blackhawk School District Probing Incidents Involving StudentsOfficials with the Blackhawk School District and police in Beaver County are investigating two separate incidents involving students; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Heinz Field Adding Seats For Garth Brooks ConcertHeinz Field officials say they are adding more seats for the Garth Brooks concert this weekend; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

5 hours ago

Late Ohio State Team Doctor Accused Of Abusing StudentsInvestigators say at least 177 male students were sexually abused by an Ohio State University team doctor who died in 2005.

5 hours ago

Gas Odor Prompts Evacuation At Highlands ElementaryOfficials with the Highlands School District say an elementary school had to be evacuated Friday morning due to a gas odor.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

KDKA News Update 5/17 10amKDKA's Heather Abraham and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, May 17.

6 hours ago

That's A Wrap: May 17, 2019A look back at some of the things featured on the show.

7 hours ago

Motorcycle Riding SafetyMikey Hood gets up close tips on how to safely ride a motorcycle.

7 hours ago

Web Extra: Truck Loses Load On Parkway WestA truck lost its load during the morning rush hour on the Parkway West, causing major delays.

7 hours ago

Gardening With Doug Oster: Deer Free GardenDoug Oster shows what type of flowers and plants that deers don't want to eat as well something you can spray to keep them away.

7 hours ago

Mid-Atlantic Police Skills CompetitionJeff Vesci, president of the mid-atlantic motorcycle riding committee explains the skill level local police need to take part.

7 hours ago

Walk For HomelessTunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley talk about the walk for homeless slated for Saturday, May 25th on the North Shore.

7 hours ago

Yelp Pittsburgh: Subscription BoxesYelp Pittsburgh community manager Rachel Carlson shows some of the cool things available via subscription boxes from local vendors.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago