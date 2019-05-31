Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, with a local organization that makes activities out of learning to read!
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Buzzword!
Sponsored By
Categories: KDKATV
Latest Videos
KDKA News Update 5/31 3pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ray Petelin have the latest news and weather for Friday, May 31.
KDKA News Update 5/31 2pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have a news and weather update for Friday, May 31.
Reporter Update: Morgantown Snake Search ContinuesKDKA's Meghan Schiller reports from Morgantown, West Virginia, where a 15-foot python is on the loose.
Doug & Andy Celebrate Jon Burnett's RetirementDoug Oster and Andy Amrhein celebrate Jon Burnett's retirement.
Former Raven Haloti Ngata Says Breaking Ben Roethlisberger’s Nose Was A Career HighlightFormer Baltimore Raven defensive lineman Haloti Ngata has officially retired, and he says a hit on Big Ben was his favorite sack. Matt Yurus reports.
Reporter Update: 15-Foot Python On The Loose In MorgantownKDKA's Meghan Schiller reports from Morgantown, West Virginia, where a 15-foot python is on the loose.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/31)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
KDKA News Update 5/31 1pmKDKA's Stacy Smith and Ron Smiley have the latest news and weather for Friday, May 31.
Police Seek Female Suspect In Shooting OvernightPolice are searching for a female suspect following a shooting late Thursday night in Duquesne. KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.
More Videos
Kristine Sorensen Wishes Jon Burnett A Happy RetirementKDKA-TV Anchor Kristine Sorensen wishes Jon Burnett a Happy Retirement!
Judge Vows To Act Quickly In UPMC-Highmark Case As Deadline LoomsA judge plans to rule in a couple of weeks about whether and how a 5-year-consent decree between UPMC, Highmark and the attorney general's office can be modified.
Car Crashes Into Spring Hill HouseA car slammed into a home Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
Web Extra: Car Slams Into House In Spring HillA car slammed into a home Friday morning in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
Police: Teen Charged With Several Duquesne BurglariesA 14-year-old has been charged with a number of burglaries in Duquesne, according to police.
Reporter Update: Python On The Loose In MorgantownKDKA's Meghan Schiller reports from the road to Morgantown, West Virginia, where police are trying to track down a wayward 15-foot python.
Reporter Update: Sandy Hook Mother Visits Pittsburgh, Talks School SafetyKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports from the Burrell School District where a Sandy Hook mother is visiting to talk school safety.
Kidsburgh Kidcast: Buzzword!Check out this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, with a local organization that makes activities out of learning to read!
Patrice King Brown Wishes Jon Burnett A Happy RetirementFormer KDKA-TV Anchor Patrice King Brown wishes Jon Burnett a Happy Retirement!
KDKA News Update 5/31 11amKDKA's Lisa Washington and Kristin Emery have the latest news and weather for Friday, May 31.
Jon Burnett Reflects On His Incredible Career At KDKAKDKA's Stacy Smith sits down with Jon Burnett ahead of his retirement, to reflect on his incredible career here at Pittsburgh's KDKA-TV.
Armstrong County Library Announces Permanent ClosingLeechburg's small public library is closing its doors; KDKA's Ralph Iannotti reports.
That's A Wrap: May 31, 2019A look back on some of KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham's favorite moments on the show this week.
Handy Andy: Dealing With AntsAndy Amrhein of Evey True Value Hardware has the answer on how to get rid of ants.
Gardening With Doug Oster: When To PlantLearn when it's time to put tomato plants, lettuce, cucumbers and others into the ground.
Yelp Pittsburgh: Father's Day SuggestionsHelp on how to honor dear old dad.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 31, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield say goodbye to Jon Burnett as well as preview what's coming up on the show.
KDKA News Update AM: May 31, 2019KDKA News Update AM: May 31, 2019
Lower Burrell Police Searching For Teen Who Ran Away From CYS CustodyPolice in Lower Burrell are actively searching for a runaway teenager.
Downtown Parking Garage To Close For DemolitionThe 9th Street and Penn Avenue parking garage downtown is closing today for demolition; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.