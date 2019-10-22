Man Connected To Mac Miller Overdose Pleads Not GuiltyRyan Reavis pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges related to the overdose death of Mac Miller.

8 minutes ago

Local Bride, Mother Share Wedding Dance To Song That Pushed Them Both Through Cancer TreatmentsA Pittsburgh bride and her mother who both fought back against cancer shared a heartwarming dance to their anthem.

59 minutes ago

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Installing CarseatsIn this week's Kidsburgh Kidcast, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen chats with Terri Rae Anthony from AAA, about how to properly choose and install car seats.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Lindsay Ward - Arlington SWAT SituationKDKA's Lindsay Ward reports on an incident that prompted police and SWAT to surround a home in Arlington Heights.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: John Shumway - President Trump Visit To Be Made PublicThe White House has decided that President Trump's appearance at Pittsburgh's David L. Lawrence Convention Center should be open to the public. KDKA's John Shumway explains.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

4 hours ago

WPIAL Reaches Decision In Hearing Over Alleged Racial Slur IncidentTaylor Allderdice parents allege that Connellsville students used racial slurs against their boys' soccer team; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

4 hours ago

Hundreds Without Gas Service In Westmoreland CountyPeoples Gas says maintenance crews accidentally closed a valve, leaving about 400 people without gas service.

4 hours ago

Modified Lockdown Lifted At All Norwin SchoolsAn arrest has been made after a bomb threat prompted a modified lockdown at all Norwin schools.

4 hours ago

Man Taken Into Custody Following SWAT Incident In Arlington HeightsAfter a car wreck and argument, a man was taken into custody by the Pittsburgh Police SWAT Team, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Amy Wadas - WPIAL Decision On Soccer ControversyNeither Connellsville or Taylor Allderdice will be punished by the WPIAL after accusations of slurs being used during soccer games. KDKA's Amy Wadas explains.

5 hours ago

Tech Center: Free StreamingMikey Hood takes a look at some of the sites that offer free streaming live TV and on demand movies.

6 hours ago

Keep It Reel: Drew's ReviewsA look at some of the fright flicks coming soon or already in theaters.

6 hours ago

Military Mondays: Oct. 21, 2019Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

6 hours ago

Trend Report: SweatersShema Krinsky & Shelley Yugar of the Mall At Robinson show the latest sweater trends for fall.

6 hours ago

Chime In: Do You Know Your FearsChime In, a PTL game has Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani verses Heather Abraham and Sean Collier from Pittsburgh Magazine.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh After Dark: Halloween EventsPittsburgh Magazine associate editor Sean Collier talks about some of the fun and spooky events to visit.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat:OCT. 22, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: Latest Weather Update From Kristin EmeryGet the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (10/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s forecast!

9 hours ago

Smell Of Gas Fumes Forces Charleroi Residents From HomesThe source of a strong gas smell has been located, but Charleroi Fire Department says the odor may stick around for a few more days; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

10 hours ago

WPIAL Holds Meeting About Alleged Racial Slur Incident At Boys Soccer GameTaylor Allderdice parents allege Connellsville players provoked one black and one Latino member of the Allderdice team with racial slurs; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (10/21)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!

17 hours ago

Gateway Football Player Has Preliminary HearingA Gateway High School football player is now facing trial on armed robbery charges.

17 hours ago