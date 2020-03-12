A local doctor answered questions about the coronavirus.
Around The Table: Doctor Answers Questions About Coronavirus
Local Churches Canceling Service Due To CoronavirusAre churches in the area canceling services because of coronavirus? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Prioritizing Who Gets Coronavirus TestsMore coronavirus tests are being produced, but not everyone can get one right away. How is it decided who gets them first? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/12)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!
Allegheny County Officials Address Coronavirus ConcernsAllegheny County health officials addressed coronavirus concerns, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.
Concern From Healthcare System Grows As Coronavirus Cases IncreaseKDKA's Amy Wadas reports on how local doctors' offices are impacted.
Local Schools Closing Amid Coronavirus OutbreakLocal schools are canceling classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid CoronavirusLocal universities are canceling face-to-face classes and moving online amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.
Magnets To Treat AddictionCould magnets be used to treat addiction? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports more.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Orders All Schools To CloseOhio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all schools to close to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Local Grocery Stores Taking Steps To Keep Shelves Stocked Amid Coronavirus OutbreakLocal grocery stores are taking steps to keep inventory full amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's John Shumway reports.
Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Recommendations To Prevent Coronavirus SpreadPennsylvania Gov. Wolf has issued recommendations to Pennsylvanians to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Local Schools Taking Precautions To Keep Coronavirus From Impacting StudentsLocal schools are taking extra steps to keep the coronavirus from impacting students, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
Reporter Update: What Are Churches Doing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?What are churches and places of worship doing amid the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Reporter Update: Should Churches Be Hosting Fish Fries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?What are fish fries doing amid the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Reporter Update: Local Health Care Workers Prepare For CoronavirusHow are local health care workers preparing for coronavirus? KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
Reporter Update: Carlow University Moves Online Amid Coronavirus ConcernsStudents at Carlow University are going to have an extended spring break due to coronavirus concerns, and there will be no more face-to-face classes. But that may not work for all classes; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.
Reporter Update: Travel BanWhat are people at the Pittsburgh International Airport saying about the travel ban? KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.
NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus OutbreakThe NHL has suspended the season because of Coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman On CoronavirusLieutenant Governor Of Pennsylvania John Fetterman Joined KDKA To Discuss The Cornovirus Cases In The State