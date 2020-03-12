Local Churches Canceling Service Due To CoronavirusAre churches in the area canceling services because of coronavirus? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

6 minutes ago

Prioritizing Who Gets Coronavirus TestsMore coronavirus tests are being produced, but not everyone can get one right away. How is it decided who gets them first? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

20 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/12)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin’s forecast!

23 minutes ago

Allegheny County Officials Address Coronavirus ConcernsAllegheny County health officials addressed coronavirus concerns, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

26 minutes ago

Concern From Healthcare System Grows As Coronavirus Cases IncreaseKDKA's Amy Wadas reports on how local doctors' offices are impacted.

43 minutes ago

Local Schools Closing Amid Coronavirus OutbreakLocal schools are canceling classes amid the coronavirus outbreak.

1 hour ago

Local Universities Cancel Classes, Move Online Amid CoronavirusLocal universities are canceling face-to-face classes and moving online amid the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

1 hour ago

Magnets To Treat AddictionCould magnets be used to treat addiction? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports more.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Doctor Answers Questions About CoronavirusA local doctor answered questions about the coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Orders All Schools To CloseOhio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered all schools to close to stop the spread of coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Local Grocery Stores Taking Steps To Keep Shelves Stocked Amid Coronavirus OutbreakLocal grocery stores are taking steps to keep inventory full amid the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's John Shumway reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf Issues Recommendations To Prevent Coronavirus SpreadPennsylvania Gov. Wolf has issued recommendations to Pennsylvanians to try and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

2 hours ago

Local Schools Taking Precautions To Keep Coronavirus From Impacting StudentsLocal schools are taking extra steps to keep the coronavirus from impacting students, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: What Are Churches Doing Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?What are churches and places of worship doing amid the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Should Churches Be Hosting Fish Fries Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?What are fish fries doing amid the coronavirus outbreak? KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

Dr. Lori's Treasure HuntDavid Highfield and Heather Abraham join Dr. Lori to play "Treasure Hunt."

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Local Health Care Workers Prepare For CoronavirusHow are local health care workers preparing for coronavirus? KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Carlow University Moves Online Amid Coronavirus ConcernsStudents at Carlow University are going to have an extended spring break due to coronavirus concerns, and there will be no more face-to-face classes. But that may not work for all classes; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Travel BanWhat are people at the Pittsburgh International Airport saying about the travel ban? KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

4 hours ago

NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus OutbreakThe NHL has suspended the season because of Coronavirus concerns. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Kidsburgh: 'Big League Fun'The traveling exhibit "Big League Fun" is in Pittsburgh, and it's about more than just baseball; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

5 hours ago

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman On CoronavirusLieutenant Governor Of Pennsylvania John Fetterman Joined KDKA To Discuss The Cornovirus Cases In The State

6 hours ago