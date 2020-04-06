Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Hefren-Tillotson Certified Financial Planner Corey Utz on the best ways to protect yourself from identity theft.
Money Monday: Protecting Yourself From Identity Theft
Sponsored By
Categories: Local Community, Financial News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Election Officials Preparing For NovemberKDKA's Jon Delano has more on the preperation for the November election.
Penn Hills School District Mixing In-Person And Remote ClassesStudents in the Penn Hills School District will be split into two groups, one will learn in-person, another will be learning online.
Serra Catholic High School Resuming Classes In The FallSerra Catholic High School released its plan to bring students back to the classroom this fall.
Water Main Break On Library RouteThe northbound lane of Libary Road (Route 88) is shut down due to a water main break. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest from Bethel Park.
New Kensington-Arnold School Board Votes To ReopenStudents in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will be returning to the classroom this fall after the board voted to reopen the schools. It was also learned the district superintendent will be resigning. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.
Carlynton School District Putting Plans In Place For Remote LearningFamilies in the Carlynton School District will not have to choose if their students are going back to school in the fall. The district has decided to begin the year completely online. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with the superintendent to get an idea of how they're planning to meet the needs of students.
Carlynton School District Preparing For Remote LearningThe Carlynton School District will begin their school year completely online and the district is preparing for this massive undertaking. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with the superintendent about the plan and how it will impact students, teachers, and families.
One Person Dead In Crash In Cecil TownshipRoute 980 is shut down this morning after a crash killed one person.
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!
Plum School District Pushes Back Start Of School YearThe Plum School District has delayed the start of the school year to September 2. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details from the district.
Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding Hearing For ReopeningA livestream will take place on Wednesday to hear public comment about their reopening plans.
Pirates Supporting Local BusinessAs part of their "Family Forever" campaign, the Pirates will be supporting local businesses and non-profits.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.
WVU Extends Fall Fee DeadlineWest Virginia University has delayed certain fall charges by one week.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.
KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Best Buy To Close All Stores On ThanksgivingBest Buy has announced it will close all its stores for Thanksgiving this year.
Pittsburgh International Airport Receives $3 Million In Federal FundsThe Trump administration has announced that Pittsburgh International Airport will receive more than $3 million in funding.
Local Restaurants Shuttering For Good Under Coronavirus RestrictionsKDKA's Pam Surano has more on one popular restuarant that is closing its doors.
Schools Going Over Health And Safety Plans For The FallSchool districts across the region are meeting this week to discuss the future, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.
Water Rescue Crews Searching Kiskiminetas RiverCrews searching Kiskiminetas River for possible missing person.
Kayaker Rescued From Mahoning RiverA kayaker was rescued on the Mahoning River in Lawrence County.
Handling The Upcoming November ElectionsJon Delano talks with Pennsylvania's secretary of state about changes being made for recording and counting votes for the November election.