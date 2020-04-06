Election Officials Preparing For NovemberKDKA's Jon Delano has more on the preperation for the November election.

19 minutes ago

Penn Hills School District Mixing In-Person And Remote ClassesStudents in the Penn Hills School District will be split into two groups, one will learn in-person, another will be learning online.

2 hours ago

Serra Catholic High School Resuming Classes In The FallSerra Catholic High School released its plan to bring students back to the classroom this fall.

3 hours ago

Water Main Break On Library RouteThe northbound lane of Libary Road (Route 88) is shut down due to a water main break. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest from Bethel Park.

3 hours ago

New Kensington-Arnold School Board Votes To ReopenStudents in the New Kensington-Arnold School District will be returning to the classroom this fall after the board voted to reopen the schools. It was also learned the district superintendent will be resigning. KDKA's Lisa Washington has the latest.

3 hours ago

Carlynton School District Putting Plans In Place For Remote LearningFamilies in the Carlynton School District will not have to choose if their students are going back to school in the fall. The district has decided to begin the year completely online. KDKA's John Shumway spoke with the superintendent to get an idea of how they're planning to meet the needs of students.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

One Person Dead In Crash In Cecil TownshipRoute 980 is shut down this morning after a crash killed one person.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/29)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

4 hours ago

Plum School District Pushes Back Start Of School YearThe Plum School District has delayed the start of the school year to September 2. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest details from the district.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding Hearing For ReopeningA livestream will take place on Wednesday to hear public comment about their reopening plans.

5 hours ago

Pirates Supporting Local BusinessAs part of their "Family Forever" campaign, the Pirates will be supporting local businesses and non-profits.

7 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

7 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

7 hours ago

WVU Extends Fall Fee DeadlineWest Virginia University has delayed certain fall charges by one week.

7 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: July 28, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA-TV Sports’ Bob Pompeani and Andrew Fillipponi talk about the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (7/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

11 hours ago

Best Buy To Close All Stores On ThanksgivingBest Buy has announced it will close all its stores for Thanksgiving this year.

11 hours ago

Pittsburgh International Airport Receives $3 Million In Federal FundsThe Trump administration has announced that Pittsburgh International Airport will receive more than $3 million in funding.

11 hours ago

Local Restaurants Shuttering For Good Under Coronavirus RestrictionsKDKA's Pam Surano has more on one popular restuarant that is closing its doors.

11 hours ago

Schools Going Over Health And Safety Plans For The FallSchool districts across the region are meeting this week to discuss the future, KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

11 hours ago

Water Rescue Crews Searching Kiskiminetas RiverCrews searching Kiskiminetas River for possible missing person.

11 hours ago

Kayaker Rescued From Mahoning RiverA kayaker was rescued on the Mahoning River in Lawrence County.

11 hours ago

Handling The Upcoming November ElectionsJon Delano talks with Pennsylvania's secretary of state about changes being made for recording and counting votes for the November election.

13 hours ago