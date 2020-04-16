KDKA News Update PM: April 16, 2020KDKA News Update PM: April 16, 2020

33 minutes ago

Counselors, Pastors Say People Fall Into 2 Camps When It Comes To Dealing With CoronavirusThere's a gap between those who say, “We're going to be okay,” and those who quickly admit, “Right now, I am not okay.”; KDKA's Rick Dayton reports.

53 minutes ago

Woman Starts Facebook Group Connecting People To Donate Stimulus ChecksA Cranberry woman has started a Facebook group connecting people to donate their $1,200 stimulus checks.

57 minutes ago

Family Members Concerned About Loved Ones At Beaver Co. Nursing HomeFamily members are demanding answers about their loved ones at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center in Beaver Co., KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

1 hour ago

How To Properly Put A Mask On And Take It OffKDKA's Kristine Sorensen talks with an expert about face masks now that many people will be required to wear them.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

1 hour ago

Mayor Peduto Gives Update On CoronavirusPittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto gave an update on the coronavirus and the City of Pittsburgh, KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

2 hours ago

Beaver Co. Officials Call On Transparency From Brighton Rehab and Wellnes CenterBeaver County leaders are calling on Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center to be more transparent when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak inside; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

2020 Steelers Eye On The Draft: Inside LinebackerA look at the inside linebacker position for the Steelers ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2 hours ago

Some Pa. Liquor Stores Open To Process Online OrdersSome Pennsylvania liquor store employees will return to work to fulfill online orders.

2 hours ago

Checking In With Susan Koeppen: Pregnancy During The Coronavirus PandemicWith the current pandemic leading to stay-at-home orders and calls for social distancing, it has been a particularly difficult time for pregnant women and new moms; KDKA's Susan Koeppen checks in.

2 hours ago

New Research About How Coronavirus Impacts OrgansNew research is showing how the coronavirus impacts organs, KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

3 hours ago

Business Notes (4/16)KDKA's Stacy Smith has the Business Notes for today.

3 hours ago

State Health Officials Issue New Safety Guidelines For WorkersThe Pa. Secretary of Health signed an order putting new guidelines in place for wearing masks; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

3 hours ago

Around The Table: Unemployment In PennsylvaniaKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table to talk about unemployment in Pennsylvania.

3 hours ago

Pressure From Local Businesses To ReopenThere is pressure from local business owners to relax shutdown measures, KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

Police: Woman Accused Of Shoplifting At Walmart Attacks EmployeeA woman accused of shoplifting allegedly attacked a Walmart employee before running from the store; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pa. Making Masks Mandatory In PublicKDKA's John Shumway is looking at the new guidelines for wearing masks in public.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Looking At A Possible Link Between The Heart And CoronavirusKDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking at how Coronavirus can impact patients' hearts.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

8 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,245 More Coronavirus Cases, Statewide Death Toll Now Over 700The Pa. Health Dept. announced 60 new coronavirus-related deaths and 1,245 more coronavirus cases in the state

8 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf Expected To Veto Bill Allowing Businesses To ReopenPennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to veto a bill that would allow businesses to reopen.

8 hours ago

Coronavirus In Beaver County: Nursing Home Has 70 Confirmed Coronavirus CasesThe Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center has 104 confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

8 hours ago

Rite Aid Holds Soft Open For New Testing Site In MonroevilleA self-swab coronavirus testing site has opened in the parking lot of a Monroeville Rite Aid; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

8 hours ago