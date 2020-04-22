Mother Of Daughter With Special Needs Uses Online Sessions With A TherapistThe Children's Institute of Pittsburgh is using video chats to help parents and their children with special needs during the coronavirus outbreak; KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

45 minutes ago

Families Picking Up Their Lives After Devastating Lawrenceville FireThree homes were destroyed after a fire ripped through Lawrenceville on Tuesday. The families are trying to move on, KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

47 minutes ago

Something Good: Musical Tribute To Earth DayPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David take a look at a musical tribute to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

57 minutes ago

Business Notes (4/22)KDKA's Stacy Smith has the Business Notes for today.

1 hour ago

Allegheny Co. Officials Say Only 1 Percent Of The Population Has Been Tested For CoronavirusAllegheny County officials held a press conference to address what's being done to mitigate the spread of coronavirus; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

1 hour ago

2020 Pittsburgh Steelers Eye On The Draft: Running BackA look at the running back options for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.

1 hour ago

Pa. Man Accused Of Biting, Spitting At Police OfficersA man is in the Westmoreland County Jail tonight after he allegedly bit and spit and police officers, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

1 hour ago

PPS Teachers Tackle Hurdles On The First Day Of Online ClassesToday was the first day of online classes for most Pittsburgh Public Schools teachers and students; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

1 hour ago

Kidsburgh Kidcast: Cookie Dough HummusIn this Kidsburgh Kidcast, Kristine Sorensen learns how to make Cookie Dough Hummus.

1 hour ago

Local Butlers React To Coronavirus Spread Through Meat Processing PlantsLocal butchers are being assured there will be no disruption to the meat supply chain, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Plum Woman Running Makeshift Food Pantry Out Of Pizza Shop Receives 1,000 Pounds Of DonationsA Plum woman who opened a makeshift food pantry says she received 1,000 pounds of donations.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Coronavirus Causing People To Avoid Emergency RoomsCoronavirus is taking a toll on the emergency department, but not in the way that you would think; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Business Nearly Doubles At Local Butcher ShopCars are lining up at a local butcher shop to stock up on meat. The butcher says they see almost double the amount of customers now because of meat shortages at grocery stores; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: 3 Lawrenceville Homes Destroyed By FireHomes in Lawrenceville are being demolished today after a massive fire; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/22)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

6 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 1,156 New Coronavirus Cases As State Total Climbs To Nearly 35,700The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,156 additional positive cases of coronavirus, in addition to 58 more deaths among positive and probable cases.

6 hours ago

Decontamination Donated To First Responders In Forest HillsFiretrucks and ambulances in Forest Hills received a deep cleaning, free of charge.

6 hours ago

Massive Fire Destroys 3 Homes In LawrencevilleA devastating fire burned through multiple homes last evening in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

6 hours ago

Feral Cat In East Pittsburgh Tastes Positive For RabiesA cat picked up in East Pittsburgh tested positive for rabies.

7 hours ago

7 Residents At Kane Community Living Center Glen Hazel DieSeven people have died at the Kane Community Living Center in Glen Hazel. There are 62 residents who have tested positive.

7 hours ago

Cars Line Up For Hours, Waiting For Food Distribution At Pittsburgh International AirportThe Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is holding an emergency food distribution in the Pittsburgh International Airport; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

7 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Says County-Wide Cases Rise To 1,088 With The Death Toll At 74The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 29 additional coronavirus cases, as well as seven additional virus-related deaths.

7 hours ago

Get A First Look At HGTV's Smart House Right Here In The Pittsburgh AreaPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look at HGTV's new Smart House, which is located in Wexford!

9 hours ago

Eye On Health: Children's Mental Health During The Coronavirus PandemicDr. Gary Swanson, a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist with Allegheny Health Network, talks about watching out for young people's mental health during the coronavirus pandemic.

9 hours ago