Man Dies Near DaughterPolice in Butler are investigating the death of a man who found with his 3-year-old daughter.

12 minutes ago

Around The Table: Mail-In Ballots Could Cause Delay In Election ResultsWhen the coronavirus hit, elections officials quickly rushed to provide mail-in ballots, and many believe that will have an effect on the election. KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around the Table" with a panel of local political experts and politicians.

1 hour ago

Oakland Avenue Might Become An Outdoor CafeOutdoor dining will soon be served up in some Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Oakland Avenue could soon be the city's first new outdoor cafe; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Our's forecast!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh International Airport Is EmptyPittsburgh International Airport is seeing 1,000 daily passengers amid the coronavirus pandemic, KDKA's Brenda Waters reports.

2 hours ago

Brides-To-Be Search For Ways To Tie The Knot Like They've Always Dreamed While Following State GuidelinesEven as Pennsylvania counties begin to move into the “green phase,” large events are still not allowed, and there’s no date for when they will be. That includes large weddings; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

2 hours ago

Experts Believe Unemployment Could Continue To RiseKDKA's Chris Hoffman talked to experts about when we could see recovery begin.

2 hours ago

Doctor Gives Advice On Safe Activities For SummerSummer is here but which traditional summer activities are safe? KDKA's Dr. Maria has more.

3 hours ago

Region’s First African American Female Lawmaker Challenged By Local CouncilwomanSummer is not only the first African American woman elected to the state House of Representatives from this area, but she is also the first Democratic Socialist. Her passionate advocacy of progressive issues, however, has ruffled feathers; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

Police Looking For Naked Man Who Led Them On Vehicle ChasePolice say a naked man avoided arrest after being tased and leading officers on a car chase through Westmoreland County, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

3 hours ago

Investigation Underway After Road Rage Shooting In MonroevillePolice say a man is in critical condition after a road rage shooting in Monroeville, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

3 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Official Optimistic About Going 'Green', Says 'We Have Seen Our Numbers Stay Consistently Low'Hair salons, restaurants, health clubs and gyms are beyond eager to learn whether Gov. Tom Wolf will be moving the region into the "Green Phase," allowing them to open at last; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

Local Politician Holds 'Reopen Pennsylvania' Rally Outside State Rep.'s Carnegie OfficeRepublican Danny DeVito -- who will face Anita Kulik in the general election if he wins next week's primary -- organized a rally outside her office.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: What Needs To Happen To Get Unemployment Numbers Back DownAs the number of unemployment claims continue to rise, KDKA's Chris Hoffman talks with an economist to see what needs to happen to slow this down and get unemployment to drop.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: The Future Of SchoolsSome local school districts are looking at their options for next year and surveying parents to see what their thoughts are; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

6 hours ago

Feed-the-Kids-2020-Makayla-Pre-Event-:30Feed-the-Kids-2020-Makayla-Pre-Event-:30

7 hours ago

Feed-the-Kids-2020-Partner-Cut-In-:30Feed-the-Kids-2020-Partner-Cut-In-:30

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh International Airport Safety Measures And Changes In Response To CoronavirusThe Pittsburgh International Airport is projecting a $70 million revenue loss by the end of the year. KDKA's Brenda Waters reports on what safety measures are in place and what you can expect next time you come.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: High-Risk Summer Activities During Coronavirus PandemicThe unofficial start to summer arrived this week. Which usual warm-weather activities are riskier than others during the coronavirus pandemic? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

7 hours ago

Gateway High School Class Of 2020 Holds Graduation In Monroeville Mall Parking LotGateway High School Class Of 2020 Holds Graduation In Monroeville Mall Parking Lot. KDKA's Pam Surano reports.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pastors Gather To Think About Reopening ChurchesAbout 20 pastors from area Pittsburgh churches met this morning to figure out the best way to reopen their doors; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

7 hours ago

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Delivers Fresh Fruit Baskets To Frontline WorkersFrontline workers at Allegheny General Hospital and UPMC Mercy got a special delivery this morning -- fresh fruit baskets from the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office.

7 hours ago