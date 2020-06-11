Pittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb Concedes Auditor General Primary Race To Nina AhmadPittsburgh City Controller Michael Lamb has conceded the Democratic primary race for state Auditor General to former Philadelphia Deputy Mayor Nina Ahmad, KDKA Political Editor Jon Delano reports.

13 minutes ago

Future Unclear For Arts In PittsburghOur region has gone into the "green" phase, but that doesn’t mean go for the performing arts, KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

32 minutes ago

Protesters March Through Bellevue Business DistrictKDKA's Royce Jones reports from Bellevue where protesters marched through the business district this afternoon.

55 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Scott Township Commissioner Accused Of Transphobic RemarksOne of Scott Township's commissioners is getting a lot of heat after making disrespectful comments towards Pennsylvania's Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Protests And Demonstrations Call For Change Following George Floyd's DeathProtests and demonstrations calling for change have been a part of the American landscape for weeks now. How will this affect the upcoming presidential election? KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around The Table."

2 hours ago

Web Extra: Dottie And Stanley Return To Penguin PointThe National Aviary shares video of Dottie and Stanley returning to Penguin Point. (Video Courtesy: National Aviary)

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Death Certificate Accuracy During The Coronavirus PandemicDeath certificate accuracy is important, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. How are death certificates being filled out, and can they be more accurate? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: 'Mystery Pig Of Yukon'Westmoreland County has some of the highest number of Sasquatch and UFO sightings in the state, or so KDKA's Ross Guidotti has been told. Now joining the list is the "Mystery Pig of Yukon."

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (6/11)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

4 hours ago

Rosemary Ketchum Becomes First Openly Transgender Elected Official In West VirginiaRosemary Ketchum is the first openly transgender elected official in West Virginia after she won a seat on Wheeling City Council.

4 hours ago

Pa. Reports 467 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 51 Additional DeathsPennsylvania reports 467 new cases of coronavirus and 51 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 77,313 cases and 6,113 deaths.

4 hours ago

Gov. Tom Wolf Plans To Take Executive Action On Police Reform In PennsylvaniaThursday morning, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said on Twitter that he plans to take executive action on police reform.

4 hours ago

Man Accused Of Threatening The Entire Millvale Police DepartmentA man was accused of threatening to shoot the entire Millvale Police Department.

4 hours ago

‘We Are Regretful And Embarrassed’: Lady Antebellum Changes Its Name To Lady ACountry music group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A “after much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Giant Eagle Donates $350K To Social Justice Causes And Closes Stores For Internal DiscussionsGiant Eagle says standing up to racism and social injustices is a vital mission, which is why they're getting their team members together to talk about it and committing thousands of dollars to the cause; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

5 hours ago

NWS Crews Survey Damage After Possible Tornado In Beaver Co.Daylight brought a first look at Wednesday night's severe weather damage; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Something Good: You Are Covered ProjectPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the good things the You Are Covered Project is doing!

7 hours ago

Increase Your Chance Of Winning Rock, Paper, Scissors"Recess" co-author Ben Applebaum has some tips to increase your chances of winning Rock, Paper, Scissors.

7 hours ago

Tech Center: Facebook Live For MeetingsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a little help from David Highfield for a look at new Facebook Live features.

7 hours ago

Virtual Weekend Guide: June 11, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier about what's going on around town this weekend.

7 hours ago

'Recess' Book For Turning Downtime To PlaytimePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with author Ben Applebaum about his book, "Recess."

7 hours ago

Actor Erich Bergen Involved With Children's Museum's GalaPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with actor Erich Bergen about how he is involved with the upcoming Children's Museum of Pittsburgh's gala!

7 hours ago

How Restaurants Are Changing In The 'Green Phase'Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine Food Critic Hal B. Klein about how local restaurants are changing to open up in the "Green Phase."

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 11, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago