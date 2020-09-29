Presidential Debate Not Likely To Meet Local Voters' ExpectationsSome 100 million Americans are expected to tune in to Tuesday night's presidential debate. What they would like to hear and what they expect to hear are not always the same; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Sharpsburg Police Searching For Mother Who Allegedly Left 12-Year-Old Girl Living In Deplorable ConditionsSharpsburg police are looking for a mother who has been on the run for more than a month. They say she took off on a child welfare check, leaving her daughter behind; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

UPMC Doctor Talks Possibility Of Coronavirus Vaccine By End Of 2020Flu season during a coronavirus pandemic has doctors at UPMC on guard. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

7 More Westmoreland Manor Residents Test Positive For CoronavirusSeven more residents have tested positive at Westmoreland Manor, where the National Guard arrived this weekend.

UPMC Nurse Wins Award For Support Group ProgramKDKA's Kristine Sorensen has more on Caring For The Caregiver, a program created by a local nurse.

Around The Table: President Trump, Joe Biden To Face Off In First Presidential DebateThe first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is tonight. KDKA's Stacy Smith goes "Around the Table" to discuss what to expect from the two candidates.

URA Investing Thousands To Help Move Renovations Along In Hill DistrictThe Urban Redevelopment Authority is investing $250,000 in three community-driven projects in the Hill District.

Police Investigating Dollar Bank Robbery At Penn Hills Shopping CenterPolice are investigating the robbery of a Dollar Bank in Penn Hills.

Westmoreland County Warden Submits Resignation, Announces RetirementWarden John Walton submitted his resignation from his post and announced his retirement after a total of 24 years working for the Westmoreland County's corrections department; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Reporter Update: Local School District Weigh Different OptionsKDKA's Nicole Ford is looking at Bethel Park and North Hills school districts as they weigh hybrid models against remote learning and classroom learning.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/29)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

Bidens To Make Several Stops In Western Pa. During Train RideDetails surrounding Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden's upcoming stops in Western Pennsylvania have been announced.

13 People Indicted In Alleged Drug Trafficking Ring In Mercer, Lawrence CountiesA grand jury has indicted 13 people in an alleged drug trafficking operation in Mercer and Lawrence counties.

Rep. Daryl Metcalfe Holds Gun Rights Rally At State CapitolState Rep. Daryl Metcalfe held a Second Amendment rally today at the Pennsylvania Capitol.

Gov. Wolf Discusses Support For Affordable Care ActGov. Tom Wolf held a press conference this morning to talk about the Affordable Care Act.

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases out of 736 test results and no additional deaths.

Early Morning Tractor Trailer Crashes Back Up TrafficKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest on a pair of tractor trailer crashes that caused traffic backups this morning on the Turnpike and on the Fort Pitt Bridge.

Attempted Burglary Suspect Wanted In White OakPolice in White Oak are searching for an attempted burglary suspect.

Antwon Rose Portrait Part Of Black Lives Matter Mural VandalizedThe Antwon Rose portrait part of the Black Lives Matter mural downtown has been vandalized; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Doors Open Allows Pittsburghers To Tour Parts Of CityPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani chats with Doors Open founder Bonnie Baxter about what the event is all about!

