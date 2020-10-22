A Close Race To Replace Mike Turzai's SeatEmily Skopov (D) and Rob Mercuri (R) are in a close race in the North Hills for the seat previously held by House Speaker Mike Turzai, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

11 minutes ago

Steel Valley Parents Have Mixed Reviews About New Hybrid PlanSteel Valley School District has a new plan to keep classrooms safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.

15 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Clubhouse GardenKDKA's Kym Gable takes you inside the Clubhouse Garden in Squirrel Hill.

27 minutes ago

Reporter Update: 2 Pittsburgh Police Officers Save Woman's LifeKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story of two police officers who are credited with saving the life of a woman who came into a hospital.

29 minutes ago

Man Claims Mercy Killing In Murder Of Wife, Police Say Otherwise76-year old Shane Montjar allegedly shot and killed his wife, claiming it was a mercy killing, but police say that story doesn't add up, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

37 minutes ago

Eric Trump Makes Surprise Visit At Oakmont BakeryThe bakery has been selling cookies with both presidential candidates faces on them.

40 minutes ago

J.C. Penney Hoping To Break Out Of Chapter 11 BankruptcyThe retailer has filed a draft asset purchase agreement.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Law Firm Suing Retailers Over Illegal Face Mask Sales Tax Charges15 different retailers are being sued.

2 hours ago

Lawsuit Filed Challenging Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot DeadlineA new lawsuit is challenging Pennsylvania's court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Final Debate Preview, Late Pushes From Candidates As Election Day LoomsKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table with a group of local political experts.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Hospitals Preparing For Fall Coronavirus SurgeKDKA's Amy Wadas prepares you to hear what hospitals say they are doing to remain prepared for more cases of Coronavirus during a fall surge.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Gov. Wolf To Announce Support For Bars, RestaurantsGovernor Wolf is set to unveil an initiative to help provide support for bars and restaurants amid the Coronavirus pandemic. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has the latest.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/22)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!

5 hours ago

Pa. Dept. of Health Reports Over 2,000 Coronavirus CasesThursday's report from the Dept. of Health marks one of the highest single-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 133 New Coronavirus CasesThe Health Department also reported one new Coronavirus-related death.

6 hours ago

North Braddock Council Votes Against Joining Regional Police CommissionThe council voted 5 to 4 against joining the commission, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

6 hours ago

Attorneys File Lawsuit In Shooting Death Of Romir TalleyA news conference will held on Thursday.

6 hours ago

Something Good: African Healing GardenPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the African Healing Garden in Larimer!

7 hours ago

Scavenger Hunt With Sean CollierPittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier takes on our scavenger hunt challenge!

7 hours ago

Beaver County's Hometown Scavenger HuntPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more details on Beaver County's Hometown Scavenger Hunt!

7 hours ago

Tech Center: Get Your Home Tech Ready For HalloweenPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how you an get your home tech in on the Halloween fun!

8 hours ago

Noble Environmental Turning Waste Into EnergyPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani takes a look at how Noble Environmental is turning waste into energy.

8 hours ago

Eye On Education: Saint Vincent CollegePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes on a tour of Saint Vincent College in this edition of Eye On Education!

8 hours ago

Happy Howl-O-Ween: Oct. 22, 2020These pups are ready for Howl-O-Ween!

8 hours ago