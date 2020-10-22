KDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table with a group of local political experts.
Around The Table: Final Debate Preview, Late Pushes From Candidates As Election Day Looms
Latest Videos
A Close Race To Replace Mike Turzai's SeatEmily Skopov (D) and Rob Mercuri (R) are in a close race in the North Hills for the seat previously held by House Speaker Mike Turzai, KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Steel Valley Parents Have Mixed Reviews About New Hybrid PlanSteel Valley School District has a new plan to keep classrooms safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.
Reporter Update: Clubhouse GardenKDKA's Kym Gable takes you inside the Clubhouse Garden in Squirrel Hill.
Reporter Update: 2 Pittsburgh Police Officers Save Woman's LifeKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story of two police officers who are credited with saving the life of a woman who came into a hospital.
Man Claims Mercy Killing In Murder Of Wife, Police Say Otherwise76-year old Shane Montjar allegedly shot and killed his wife, claiming it was a mercy killing, but police say that story doesn't add up, KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.
Eric Trump Makes Surprise Visit At Oakmont BakeryThe bakery has been selling cookies with both presidential candidates faces on them.
J.C. Penney Hoping To Break Out Of Chapter 11 BankruptcyThe retailer has filed a draft asset purchase agreement.
Pittsburgh Law Firm Suing Retailers Over Illegal Face Mask Sales Tax Charges15 different retailers are being sued.
Lawsuit Filed Challenging Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot DeadlineA new lawsuit is challenging Pennsylvania's court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots.
Reporter Update: Hospitals Preparing For Fall Coronavirus SurgeKDKA's Amy Wadas prepares you to hear what hospitals say they are doing to remain prepared for more cases of Coronavirus during a fall surge.
Reporter Update: Gov. Wolf To Announce Support For Bars, RestaurantsGovernor Wolf is set to unveil an initiative to help provide support for bars and restaurants amid the Coronavirus pandemic. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has the latest.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/22)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Mary Ours!
Pa. Dept. of Health Reports Over 2,000 Coronavirus CasesThursday's report from the Dept. of Health marks one of the highest single-day totals since the beginning of the pandemic.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 133 New Coronavirus CasesThe Health Department also reported one new Coronavirus-related death.
North Braddock Council Votes Against Joining Regional Police CommissionThe council voted 5 to 4 against joining the commission, KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.
Attorneys File Lawsuit In Shooting Death Of Romir TalleyA news conference will held on Thursday.
Something Good: African Healing GardenPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the African Healing Garden in Larimer!
Scavenger Hunt With Sean CollierPittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier takes on our scavenger hunt challenge!
Beaver County's Hometown Scavenger HuntPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more details on Beaver County's Hometown Scavenger Hunt!
Tech Center: Get Your Home Tech Ready For HalloweenPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how you an get your home tech in on the Halloween fun!
Noble Environmental Turning Waste Into EnergyPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani takes a look at how Noble Environmental is turning waste into energy.
Eye On Education: Saint Vincent CollegePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes on a tour of Saint Vincent College in this edition of Eye On Education!
Happy Howl-O-Ween: Oct. 22, 2020These pups are ready for Howl-O-Ween!