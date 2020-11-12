Pa. Leaders Call For Reauthorization Of Funding For National Guard AssistanceTitle 32 funds the National Guard and offers them certain protections so they can help with coronavirus needs in long-term care homes.

21 minutes ago

Around The Table: Unifying Country After ElectionKDKA's Stacy Smith and a group of political experts talk about how Joe Biden can unify the country after the election.

25 minutes ago

Westmoreland County’s Kim Ward Selected As Pennsylvania’s First Female Senate Majority LeaderRepublicans who control Pennsylvania’s state Senate voted to select Sen. Kim Ward of Westmoreland County as the chamber's majority leader.

29 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Butler Area School District Moving To Remote Learning Next WeekKDKA's Nicole Ford has more on Butler Area School District moving to remote learning next week.

56 minutes ago

Judge Bars Pa. State Sec. From Extending Deadline To 'Cure' Certain Mail-In BallotsA commonwealth court judge barred Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar from extending the deadline by three days to have more time to "cure" certain mail-in ballots.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Which Public Places Pose The Most Coronavirus Risks?KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra is looking more in-depth at which public places are the riskiest for coronavirus exposure.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Soldiers & Sailors 'Fill The Hill' Campaign A SuccessPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum's tribute to veterans.

4 hours ago

Holiday Fun At Neubauer's Flowers & Market HousePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Neubauer's Flowers & Market House as they start getting into the Christmas spirit!

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 12, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a rundown of what's going on around town this weekend!

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: (11/12)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

City Of Pittsburgh Selects Official 2020 Christmas TreeThe City of Pittsburgh has chosen its official Christmas tree.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/12)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 412 New Coronavirus CasesThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 412 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

5 hours ago

Some Local School District Decided To Return To Remote LearningAs coronavirus cases sharply rise across Western Pennsylvania, some school districts are returning to remote learning; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Man Wanted In Evans City Prompts SWAT Incident In MillvalePolice and the SWAT team were called out to Millvale this morning for a man wanted in Evans City.

5 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 5,488 New Coronavirus CasesThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,488 new cases of Coronavirus and 49 additional deaths Thursday.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Blue Angels Return To Western Pa.KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more on the return of the Blue Angels to the Western Pennsylvania region.

5 hours ago

Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Joe Biden Is The President-Elect'Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday that the country needs to consider Joe Biden the President-elect -- joining a growing list of Republican allies to President Donald Trump who say the 2020 race is over. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Some Schools Returning To Remote Learning Due To Rise In CoronavirusKDKA's Lindsay Ward is taking a look at a few school districts in our area that are deciding to return to remote learning due to the recent sharp increases in coronavirus cases.

6 hours ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Doesn't Acknowledge Joe Biden As Election WinnerWest Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday refused to acknowledge that Joe Biden won the presidential election, four days after the race was called and despite no evidence yet from Republicans of widespread voter fraud. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Southwestern Pennsylvania Sending Newcomers HarrisburgSix new House members from the region are going to Harrisburg for the first time. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

10 hours ago