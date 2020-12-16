Collier Township EMS Share Scary Video Of Dangers Of Road ConditionsCollier Township EMS shared a video of two workers almost getting hit by a truck that slid across a snowy road.

37 minutes ago

Around The Table: Biden's Speech Following Electoral College VotePolitical experts go Around The Table with KDKA's Stacy Smith.

2 hours ago

Report: Kids In COVID-19 Vaccine TrialsSome pediatricians are calling for more children to be in clinical trials in hopes of having more information to immunize kids by next school year; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

2 hours ago

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 10,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Additional DeathsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,049 new cases of Coronavirus and 278 additional deaths Wednesday.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

4 hours ago

Firefighter In Stable Condition After Responding To Fire In GreenfieldPittsburgh firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 400 block of Alger Street just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

4 hours ago

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1,074 New COVID-19 Cases And 13 Additional DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,074 new Coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths.

4 hours ago

Road Crews Prepare For Winter StormRoad crews across the area started early this morning, pre-treating roads ahead of the snowfall before bringing out the plows. KDKA's Lindsay Ward is in Butler County, reporting on the conditions there.

5 hours ago

PTL Preview: Dec. 17Here's a preview of what's coming up on PTL tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 17!

7 hours ago

Something Good: Pregnant ProposalA woman expecting triplets has been on bedrest for a while. Wanting to do something special for their anniversary, her boyfriend popped the question.

7 hours ago

Ron Smiley's Snowstorm ForecastSnow is on the way! Ron Smiley is tracking the incoming weather storm and breaking it down.

7 hours ago

PTL Mug ShotsHere are some of the pictures that viewers took with their PTL mugs!

7 hours ago

Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Live Holiday ConcertGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inviting everyone to their house for a live holiday concert special this Sunday night on CBS.

7 hours ago

Ron Smiley's Forecast (12/16)There's snow on the way! Here's a look at Ron Smiley's forecast.

7 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Cranberry Bliss BarsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, continues to prep for the holidays! This recipe for the perfect Christmas-themed treat.

7 hours ago

Eye On Health: Holiday BurnsIn today's Eye On Health, PTL is talking about the danger of holiday burns, especially when you're in the kitchen doing your holiday baking and cooking.

7 hours ago

Giant Eagle Great Neighbor Holiday AwardsDo you have a good neighbor or know an essential worker who could use a little help? Now there's a way to recognize them and maybe even win them a big cash prize. It's through the "Giant Eagle Great Neighbor Holiday Awards."

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 16, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Pays Off $12,500 In Layaway Balances At BurlingtonThe good deed was a surprise to the 88 impacted families. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

STEM @ CGI PittsburghSTEM @ CGI Pittsburgh

7 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

Ohio Twp. Police Searching For Christmas Tree VandalsTwo suspects in Ohio Township are accused of vandalizing the township's Christmas tree.

9 hours ago