Political experts go Around The Table with KDKA's Stacy Smith.
Around The Table: Biden's Speech Following Electoral College Vote
Collier Township EMS Share Scary Video Of Dangers Of Road ConditionsCollier Township EMS shared a video of two workers almost getting hit by a truck that slid across a snowy road.
Report: Kids In COVID-19 Vaccine TrialsSome pediatricians are calling for more children to be in clinical trials in hopes of having more information to immunize kids by next school year; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Pa. Health Dept. Reports 10,049 New COVID-19 Cases, 278 Additional DeathsThe Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 10,049 new cases of Coronavirus and 278 additional deaths Wednesday.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (12/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!
Firefighter In Stable Condition After Responding To Fire In GreenfieldPittsburgh firefighters were called to a fire at a home in the 400 block of Alger Street just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 1,074 New COVID-19 Cases And 13 Additional DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,074 new Coronavirus cases and 13 new deaths.
Road Crews Prepare For Winter StormRoad crews across the area started early this morning, pre-treating roads ahead of the snowfall before bringing out the plows. KDKA's Lindsay Ward is in Butler County, reporting on the conditions there.
PTL Preview: Dec. 17Here's a preview of what's coming up on PTL tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 17!
Something Good: Pregnant ProposalA woman expecting triplets has been on bedrest for a while. Wanting to do something special for their anniversary, her boyfriend popped the question.
Ron Smiley's Snowstorm ForecastSnow is on the way! Ron Smiley is tracking the incoming weather storm and breaking it down.
PTL Mug ShotsHere are some of the pictures that viewers took with their PTL mugs!
Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Live Holiday ConcertGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inviting everyone to their house for a live holiday concert special this Sunday night on CBS.
Ron Smiley's Forecast (12/16)There's snow on the way! Here's a look at Ron Smiley's forecast.
Cooking With Rania: Cranberry Bliss BarsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, continues to prep for the holidays! This recipe for the perfect Christmas-themed treat.
Eye On Health: Holiday BurnsIn today's Eye On Health, PTL is talking about the danger of holiday burns, especially when you're in the kitchen doing your holiday baking and cooking.
Giant Eagle Great Neighbor Holiday AwardsDo you have a good neighbor or know an essential worker who could use a little help? Now there's a way to recognize them and maybe even win them a big cash prize. It's through the "Giant Eagle Great Neighbor Holiday Awards."
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 16, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Pays Off $12,500 In Layaway Balances At BurlingtonThe good deed was a surprise to the 88 impacted families. Katie Johnston reports.
STEM @ CGI PittsburghSTEM @ CGI Pittsburgh
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: December 15, 2020 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.
Ohio Twp. Police Searching For Christmas Tree VandalsTwo suspects in Ohio Township are accused of vandalizing the township's Christmas tree.