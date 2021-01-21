KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/20)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 minutes ago

Department Of Education Extends Freeze On Federal Student LoansIn the stack of executive orders signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden, there was an action requesting the U.S. Department of Education extend the Trump-era freeze on federal loan payments and collections through Sept. 30 and keep interest rates at zero percent; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

36 minutes ago

West Virginia's Coronavirus Vaccine RolloutThe state is leading the nation in the percentage of vaccines administered. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on how the state is getting it done.

41 minutes ago

Man Suspected In Multiple Armed Robberies Accused Of Taking Woman’s Wedding Bands Right Off Her FingersPolice are looking for an alleged armed robber they say terrified and took money and valuables from several victims in Uniontown over a 48-hour period; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

1 hour ago

Adult Children Look For Vaccine For Parents And GrandparentsAdult children are on a mission to find available doses of the vaccine for their parents, but it is no easy task. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

1 hour ago

Do You Still Have To Wear A Mask After Being Vaccinated? UPMC Doctor Answers COVID-19 Vaccine QuestionsThere are a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen talks with UPMC's Medical Director of Infection Prevention to answer some of the most common questions.

1 hour ago

Sen. Ted Cruz's Paris Climate Accord Comments Upset Pittsburgh LeadersTexas Senator Ted Cruz says the Paris Climate Accord doesn't help the workers of Pittsburgh. KDKA's Chris Hoffman explains why local leaders say that couldn't be further from the truth.

2 hours ago

President Biden To Face Tough Challenges Related To CoronavirusOn the COVID-19 front, President Joe Biden will have some tough challenges. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

2 hours ago

Scammers Finding Market Related To COVID-19 VaccineWith a lot of people who qualify for a coronavirus shot frustrated they can't get one, scammers have found a market. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: President Biden Signs Action On Federal Student Loan PaymentsPresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order giving federal student loan borrowers a break on payments; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

4 hours ago

Pennsylvania Department Of Human Services Releases Racial Equity ReportThe Pennsylvania Department of Human Services released its racial equity report highlighting inequities and disparities. KDKA's Bryant Reed has more.

4 hours ago

Joe Biden's Mask Mandate Doesn't Change Much For Pittsburgh's Public Transportation SystemsPresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order that mandates masks on public transportation. The people who run Pittsburgh's transportation systems were caught by surprise, but it turns out it won't affect them very much; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Senator Ted Cruz's Comments About Paris Climate Accord Doesn't Sit Well With Pittsburgh LeadersSenator Ted Cruz's comments about rejoining the Paris Climate Accord aren't sitting well with Pittsburgh leaders; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Young People Trying Snag COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments For Their ParentsYoung people tell KDKA's Meghan Schiller they're glued to their devices in an attempt to get their older family members COVID-19 vaccines.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pharmacy Gets Guidance To Crush Empty COVID-19 Vaccine VialsA black market is popping up for empty vaccine vials being sold with “extra doses.” Now there is new guidance to providers to eliminate the scams; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: COVID-19 Challenges Facing The Biden AdministrationWhat are some of the COVID-19 challenges facing the Biden administration? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra talks to a local infectious diseases doctor.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: State Department Of Human Services Releases Racial Equity ReportThe state's Department of Human Services released their racial equity report highlighting inequities and disparaties; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

5 hours ago

Something Good: Vases Handmade In Pittsburgh Presented To Biden, HarrisThe vases handmade by a local master glasscutter were presented on Inauguration Day to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

5 hours ago

Bring Bernie To PTLWe're having a little fun with the new Sen. Bernie Sanders viral photo!

5 hours ago

Tech Center: Touchless DoorbellsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at touchless doorbell options.

5 hours ago

Eye On Health: Cervical Cancer AwarenessIn this week's Eye On Health, Allegheny Health Network gynecological oncologist Dr. Eriwen Miller talks about cervical cancer awareness.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Keep It Reel: Movies To StreamPittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier his back with his picks for the best movies to stream!

5 hours ago

Prepping For Dollar Energy's Cool Down For WarmthThis year's Dollar Energy Cool Down for Warmth has to be scaled down a bit due to the pandemic but it will still go on to raise awareness.

5 hours ago