State Rep. Ed Gainey Introduces Automatic Voter Registration LegislationState Rep. Ed Gainey wants to automate voter registration.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (1/20)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

1 hour ago

Police Arrest Man Accused Of RapeNew Castle Police have arrested a man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl.

1 hour ago

Woman Stabs Man Outside Steel Plaza StationThe Port Authority said a woman stabbed a man outside Steel Plaza station.

1 hour ago

Answers Hard To Come By For People Still Waiting On Stimulus CheckWhile Americans may be wondering when the next stimulus check is coming, some people still want to know what happened to the last one. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse has more.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pa. Attorney General Has Advice For People Waiting On Last StimulusAre you still waiting on the last stimulus check? You’re not alone. KDKA's Shelby Cassesse is getting answers.

3 hours ago

Around The Table: The Transfer Of PowerLocal political experts discuss the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

3 hours ago

KDKA News Update PM: January 21, 2021KDKA News Update PM: January 21, 2021

4 hours ago

UPMC Nurse Part Of Inauguration FestivitiesJackie Kwasniewski, a nurse leader at UPMC Children's, sang during the Inauguration Day celebrations.

4 hours ago

Company Makes PPE Shield That Creates Electrical Charge To Protect Against COVID-19A Pennsylvania company has made a PPE shield that creates an electrical charge to render COVID-19 inactive.

4 hours ago

Shaler High School Students Trying To Save 155 Acres Of Land And Trees From BulldozerThe students are working to save 155 acres in Girtys Woods. Hear now from two of them.

4 hours ago

Local Leaders Have High Hopes As A Result Of Biden's Special Relationship To PittsburghPresident Joe Biden needs no introduction to Pittsburgh, as he has been to this region many times over the years. Local leaders hope this will bring dividends to this area; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/20)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

5 hours ago

Department Of Education Extends Freeze On Federal Student LoansIn the stack of executive orders signed Wednesday by President Joe Biden, there was an action requesting the U.S. Department of Education extend the Trump-era freeze on federal loan payments and collections through Sept. 30 and keep interest rates at zero percent; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

5 hours ago

West Virginia's Coronavirus Vaccine RolloutThe state is leading the nation in the percentage of vaccines administered. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has more on how the state is getting it done.

5 hours ago

Man Suspected In Multiple Armed Robberies Accused Of Taking Woman’s Wedding Bands Right Off Her FingersPolice are looking for an alleged armed robber they say terrified and took money and valuables from several victims in Uniontown over a 48-hour period; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

6 hours ago

Adult Children Look For Vaccine For Parents And GrandparentsAdult children are on a mission to find available doses of the vaccine for their parents, but it is no easy task. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

6 hours ago

Do You Still Have To Wear A Mask After Being Vaccinated? UPMC Doctor Answers COVID-19 Vaccine QuestionsThere are a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen talks with UPMC's Medical Director of Infection Prevention to answer some of the most common questions.

6 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz's Paris Climate Accord Comments Upset Pittsburgh LeadersTexas Senator Ted Cruz says the Paris Climate Accord doesn't help the workers of Pittsburgh. KDKA's Chris Hoffman explains why local leaders say that couldn't be further from the truth.

6 hours ago

President Biden To Face Tough Challenges Related To CoronavirusOn the COVID-19 front, President Joe Biden will have some tough challenges. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

6 hours ago

Scammers Finding Market Related To COVID-19 VaccineWith a lot of people who qualify for a coronavirus shot frustrated they can't get one, scammers have found a market. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: President Biden Signs Action On Federal Student Loan PaymentsPresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order giving federal student loan borrowers a break on payments; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

8 hours ago

Pennsylvania Department Of Human Services Releases Racial Equity ReportThe Pennsylvania Department of Human Services released its racial equity report highlighting inequities and disparities. KDKA's Bryant Reed has more.

9 hours ago

Joe Biden's Mask Mandate Doesn't Change Much For Pittsburgh's Public Transportation SystemsPresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order that mandates masks on public transportation. The people who run Pittsburgh's transportation systems were caught by surprise, but it turns out it won't affect them very much; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

9 hours ago