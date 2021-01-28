Pittsburgh-Area Woman Named Pa. 'Mother Of The Year'A professor at Point Park University is officially Pennsylvania's "Mother of the Year."

Nonstandard McDonald's Twitter Account Growing In PopularityPittsburgh's Max Krieger is the man behind the account.

Getting A Coronavirus Vaccine Appointment For Someone Over Age Of 65Dr. Steven Albert, the chair of the Department of Behavioral and Community Health Sciences, has more on the struggles and what it means.

KDKA News Update PM: January 28, 2021KDKA News Update PM: January 28, 2021

Around The Table: Rollout Of Coronavirus Vaccines In PennsylvaniaPolitical experts go Around The Table with KDKA's Stacy Smith.

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II Speaks About Ben Roethlisberger, OffseasonPittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II Speaks About Ben Roethlisberger and offseason with KDKA's Bob Pompeani

Pittsburgh Playwright August Wilson Honored With Forever StampThe August Wilson forever stamps are issued in books of 20.

Bipartisan Commission Gets Underway To Recommend Changes In State's ElectionsA new bipartisan state commission got underway on Thursday to evaluate and make recommendations on the way Pennsylvania conducts its elections; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

WHO Recommends Against COVID-19 Vaccines for Pregnant Women, Pittsburgh Obstetrician DisagreesThe World Health Organization advises against immunizing pregnant women with a COVID-19 vaccine unless they are a health care worker. It's a hot topic at the office of obstetrician Dr. Paul Weinbaum; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

Allegheny County Government Facilities To Be Powered By New HydroplantAllegheny County is entering into a 35-year agreement to buy renewable energy from a new hydropower plant on the Ohio River.

Southmoreland School District Teacher Faces Backlash Over Post On Social MediaA Southmoreland School District teacher is under fire for allegedly writing a racist social media post.

Beaver Co. Hosts Mass Vaccination SiteHospitals and health departments in Pennsylvania are starting to vaccinate the expanded Phase 1A population. KDKA's Nicole Ford has more on what is happening in Beaver County.

Reporter Update: COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Being Canceled At Allegheny County Health Department SitesPeople in Allegheny County are finding their vaccine appointments are being canceled at county dispensing sites. It seems the problem is that there are stricter guidelines in the county than the state; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2021 Pittsburgh Marathon Effectively CanceledThe 2021 Pittsburgh Marathon is effectively canceled.

Reporter Update: Baldwin-Whitehall School District Uses Smartphone App To Reach Nepali FamiliesThe district is reaching nearly 700 Nepali families by using a smartphone app that sends translated text messages. KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more on how that improves school-life.

Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report: Jan. 28, 2021Get the Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report from Abbey Way!

Pitt Begins Vaccinating Some Students And Health Care Workers In Phase 1APitt is teaming up with the Allegheny County Health Department to start administering doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to students who are eligible under Phase 1A like med students and other clinical healthcare workers.

Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt Wins AFC Defensive Player Of The YearThe 101 Awards AFC Defensive Player of the Year award is chosen by a national selection committee that includes 101 national media outlets that cover the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.

Pitt Football Announces 2021 SchedulePitt Football has announced its 12-game football schedule for the 2021 season from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

