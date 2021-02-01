KDKA News Update PM: February 1, 2021KDKA News Update PM: February 1, 2021

9 minutes ago

Police: 14-Year-Old Shoots Himself In Arm With Stolen GunA Butler teen is in the hospital after he shot himself in the arm with a gun police say he stole.

42 minutes ago

Allegheny Co. Woman Gets Life-Saving Diagnosis After Multiple Car Crashes In YearKDKA's Kristine Sorensen talked with her about how she finally got diagnosed and treated.

51 minutes ago

Parents Worry Pandemic Halted Children's SocializationIt's an experience most of us have lacked over the last year: socialization. People to people contact is limited, but what could the long-term impacts be on children? KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

1 hour ago

Duquesne Set To Debut New ArenaTuesday will be an exciting day for Duquesne Athletics. KDKA's Rich Walsh has a look at the new area.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

1 hour ago

Fiasco At Pennsylvania State Department Leads To Secretary's Resignation And Upends Sexual Abuse Survivors' Ability To SuePennsylvania's Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is resigning over her office's failure to advertise a proposed constitutional amendment; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

2 hours ago

Officials Investigating Bomb Threat To Federal Building In PittsburghPittsburgh Public Safety says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building.

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania Ranks 44th In Getting People VaccinatedPeople across the state are still trying to figure out how and when they can get the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite Gov. Tom Wolf's vows to do better, the state is struggling to distribute the vaccine; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

2 hours ago

State Rep. Dan Frankel Seeking To Introduce Anti-Hate Crime Package Of BillsA local state representative is re-introducing a package of anti-hate bills; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 hours ago

Crews Continue To Work On RoadsWith the snow continuing to fall, it's been a constant headache for people trying to keep their sidewalks and driveways clear. It's also created some challenges for road crews; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

2 hours ago

Police: Woman Set Apartment On Fire To Try And Kill NeighborsA woman is charged with 13 counts of attempted murder after police say she admitted to starting a fire to try and kill her neighbors. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has more.

2 hours ago

Armstrong Co.'s Rolling Hills Present Problem For Snow PlowsKDKA's Meghan Schiller has more from Kittanning on the troubles drivers face.

2 hours ago

New Survey Ranks Pittsburgh As The Best City For Football FansA new survey ranks Pittsburgh as the best place for football fans to live and love the game. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: How To Help Kids Socially During The PandemicKDKA's Nicole Ford is talking to a doctor about how parents can help their kids learn social skills during the pandemic.

5 hours ago

Dealing With Stress Part 3Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with licensed clinical social worker and therapist Jessica Gurley about how to cope with stress as a woman during unprecedented times.

5 hours ago

Dealing With Stress Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland spoke with licensed clinical social worker and therapist Jessica Gurley about how to cope with stress as a woman during unprecedented times.

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Snow Removal In Armstrong CountyKDKA's Meghan Schiller has a look at how snow removal is going in Armstrong County throughout the winter storm.

6 hours ago

Something Good: Pandas Playing In The SnowThis video of pandas playing in the show at the National Zoo will instantly brighten your day!

6 hours ago

Money Monday: Teaching Kids The Value Of SavingIn this week's Money Monday, Hefren-Tillotson's Senior VP Jayme Meredith talks about teaching children the value of saving their money.

6 hours ago

Pop Talk Live: Feb. 1, 2021In this first edition of Pop Talk Live with Y108's Kristen Buccigrossi, we're chatting about the upcoming entertainment on Super Sunday!

6 hours ago

Cooking With The Crew: Celina's Cheddar Cheese MeltsCelina Pompeani is getting ready for Super Sunday snacks with her mom's delicious recipe for Cheddar Cheese Melts!

6 hours ago

Race Is On To Preserve National Negro Opera House In HomewoodMusic could be what changes the future of the National Negro Opera House before history gets erased; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

6 hours ago

Angels By Your Side Helping Those GrievingA local woman is turning her grief over her husband into a chance to help others with a new initiative called Angels By Your Side; Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more.

6 hours ago