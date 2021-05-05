Reporter Update: Public Meeting Discusses Possible Amazon Distribution Facility in ChurchillA public meeting is being held right now to discuss Amazon possibly putting down roots in Churchill Borough; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

41 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Busting COVID-19 Vaccine MythsAllegheny County health officials set out to debunk myths about COVID-19 vaccines during their weekly briefing; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

46 minutes ago

Next Act Fund Has Invested More Than $3M In Pittsburgh's Women Led FirmsThe Next Act Fund silently helps women build their companies. Over the past 5 years, they've invested more than $3 million in some of Pittsburgh's women-led firms.

2 hours ago

Facebook Oversight Board Upholds Former President Donald Trump's BanAn independent advisory board decided that Facebook can keep former President Donald Trump off its platforms for now. RMU Professor Anthony Moretti talks about the impact this will have on free speech.

2 hours ago

Westinghouse Athletic Director Phyllis Jones Has Been Inspiring Students Since 1987Phyllis Jones, athletic director, health and physical education instructor and girls basketball coach, has been inspiring thousands of Westinghouse students since 1987; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

2 hours ago

Plan Before City Council Involves Massive Infusion Of COVID Relief Funding To Build Affordable HousingThere's a new plan in the works to stop the exodus of African American residents from Pittsburgh neighborhoods. A plan before City Council involves a massive infusion of COVID relief funding to build affordable housing; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

2 hours ago

Churchill Residents To Speak Out Against Amazon Facility Proposal TonightPeople who live in Churchill plan to speak out against building a new Amazon site in their neighborhood; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

3 hours ago

Q&A With Doctor On Vaccine Safety QuestionsMany parents are vaccinated, but their kids are not, and this is leading to lots of questions about what’s safe. KDKA’s Kristine Sorensen talked with Dr. John Williams, head of pediatric infections diseases at UPMC Children’s Hospital.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/5)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Predators Youth Hockey Team Caught In The Crossfire Of Green Bay ShootingTwo parents give their accounts of how they managed to get everyone out safe and sound from the active shooter situation; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

Multiple Candidates Vying For Republican Nomination For Open Pennsylvania Supreme Court SeatOne seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is up for election this year, and there is a heated battle for the Republican nomination for this seat; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

3 hours ago

Terminal Project Developer Backs Out Of Deal With White Whale Bookstore For National ChainThe developer of the Terminal project in the Strip District is denying accusations that he used a local bookstore to get a deal with a national chain. Dan McCaffrey told KDKA's Paul Martino he regrets backing out of a deal with White Whale Books and is offering an apology.

3 hours ago

Restaurants Struggling To Find Workers Ahead Of Pennsylvania's Easing Of RestrictionsThe Memorial Day easing of restrictions is a double-edged sword for a lot of restaurants; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

3 hours ago

2 Fayette County Officers Awarded Congressional Badge Of BraveryThe Congressional Badge of Bravery is one of the highest professional honors any police officer can receive. On Wednesday, two Fayette County officers received it; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

3 hours ago

St. Clair Health Opening $125 Million Outpatient Center In South HillsSt. Clair Health is opening a new outpatient center; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

4 hours ago

Pittsburghers Cautiously Optimistic About COVID-19 Restrictions Being Lifted On Memorial DayThe countdown is on until the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in Pennsylvania. The sentiment around town is cautiously optimistic; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Some Local Hockey Players In Wisconsin For Tournament Were Feet Away From Casino ShootingA local hockey team was in a Wisconsin hotel when a shooter allegedly shot multiple people before being killed by police; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pittsburghers Weigh In On Eventual Lifting Of COVID-19 Mitigation EffortsKDKA's Nicole Ford is looking into Gov. Tom Wolf's decision to lift COVID-19 mitigation efforts this summer.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: Dunlap Family Health Center Opening At St. Clair HospitalKDKA Health Editor Dr. Maria Simbra is touring the new Dunlap Family Health Center at St. Clair Hospital.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Reporter Update: Restaurants Offering Workers IncentivesKDKA's Amy Wadas is finding out what incentives some local restaurants are offering employees as they search for workers as the pandemic begins to wane.

8 hours ago

Reporter Update: 2 Police Officers Honored In Fayette CountyKDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from Fayette County where Sen. Pat Toomey is visiting to recognize two police officers for outstanding heroism in the line of duty.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/5)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

10 hours ago

Report: Lamb, Parnell Could Face Off In Senate RunRep. Conor Lamb and his former challenger Sean Parnell could face off again in a run for Sen. Pat Toomey's Senate seat.

10 hours ago