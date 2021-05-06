Heart Operation Patients Can Go Home Same DayIt may seem unimaginable: having a major heart operation and going home the same day. But that is now an option at St. Clair Hospital; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

20 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Trolley Museum To Build Welcome And Education CenterA major attraction is coming to Washington County. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more.

24 minutes ago

Patricia Rooney's Legacy To Allegheny Commons Fountain Honored With PlaqueOn Thursday, the city and Rooney family honored Patricia Rooney’s legacy to Alleghney Commons and the park’s fountain; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

45 minutes ago

Lamont Wade Ready To Turn Disappointment Into OpportunityLamont Wade is now hoping to turn disappointment into opportunity. KDKA's Rich Walsh has more.

54 minutes ago

Passengers, Critics Call For Overhaul Of Pittsburgh's Amtrak StationPresident Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan includes a major cash infusion for Amtrak. Critics say Pittsburgh's station is long overdue for a makeover; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

1 hour ago

Pa. State Senator Working On Legislation To Make It A Requirement To Test For Legionella In BuildingsIn any given week, one Pittsburgh laboratory tests several thousand samples of water for Legionella.

1 hour ago

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Drops By Pittsburgh, Tours Bridges And More As Part Of Infrastructure PlanUnited States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Pittsburgh Thursday, touring bridges as part of the Biden administration’s work to gain support for the American Jobs Plan; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Pittsburgh Mayoral RaceKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table.

1 hour ago

School Leaders Call On State Legislature To Make Bigger Investment In EducationAs school district leaders finish their budgets, they are struggling to find funding to cover expenses from this past year; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

2 hours ago

Couple Arrested For Alleged Horrific Child Abuse After Kids Found Handcuffed In CarPolice say finding children handcuffed in the back of a vehicle in White Oak was just the start of uncovering horrific child abuse; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Study: Lack Of Healthcare Prevents Longer, Healthier Living In PennsylvaniaA Drexel University study released today concludes that a lack of healthcare is preventing longer, healthier living in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

2 hours ago

Moderna: Vaccine 96 Percent Effective In Children 12 To 17Moderna has announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in children 12 to 17. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.

2 hours ago

Butler County Leaders Announce Plan To Address Flooding Concerns In CommunitiesPeople who live along Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony have long experienced significant flooding in their homes.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Education CenterKDKA's Amy Wadas is at the site of the future Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Education Center.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Vaccinating Kids Against COVID-19Another COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in kids ages 12 to 17; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: President Biden Promises Cash Infusion To AmtrakPresident Joe Biden is promising a major cash infusion to Amtrak. The station downtown seems to need a little work; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

T Car Derails Near South Hills Village, Causing Systemwide DelaysThe Port Authority says customers should expect systemwide delays after a derailment near the South Hills Village.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

7 hours ago

New Study Predicts Temperature Increase For PennsylvaniaA new climate impact assessment is predicting a temperature increase for Pennsylvania.

7 hours ago

McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Reopens After Barge StrikeThe McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has reopened after it was shut down to traffic this morning for inspection following a barge strike.

8 hours ago

U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg Visiting PittsburghU.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is visiting Pittsburgh to discuss the Biden administration's jobs and infrastructure plan; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

8 hours ago

Something Good: Teacher-Student Look-Alike!Mr. Spudy, of the Penn Trafford School District, inspires his students so much, they even want to look like him!

9 hours ago

Path To Success: DePaul School For Hearing And SpeechPittsburgh's Mikey Hood visits DePaul School for Hearing and Speech in Shadyside.

9 hours ago