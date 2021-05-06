KDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table.
Around The Table: Pittsburgh Mayoral Race
Heart Operation Patients Can Go Home Same DayIt may seem unimaginable: having a major heart operation and going home the same day. But that is now an option at St. Clair Hospital; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Pennsylvania Trolley Museum To Build Welcome And Education CenterA major attraction is coming to Washington County. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more.
Patricia Rooney's Legacy To Allegheny Commons Fountain Honored With PlaqueOn Thursday, the city and Rooney family honored Patricia Rooney’s legacy to Alleghney Commons and the park’s fountain; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Lamont Wade Ready To Turn Disappointment Into OpportunityLamont Wade is now hoping to turn disappointment into opportunity. KDKA's Rich Walsh has more.
Passengers, Critics Call For Overhaul Of Pittsburgh's Amtrak StationPresident Joe Biden's American Jobs Plan includes a major cash infusion for Amtrak. Critics say Pittsburgh's station is long overdue for a makeover; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Pa. State Senator Working On Legislation To Make It A Requirement To Test For Legionella In BuildingsIn any given week, one Pittsburgh laboratory tests several thousand samples of water for Legionella.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Drops By Pittsburgh, Tours Bridges And More As Part Of Infrastructure PlanUnited States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was in Pittsburgh Thursday, touring bridges as part of the Biden administration’s work to gain support for the American Jobs Plan; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
School Leaders Call On State Legislature To Make Bigger Investment In EducationAs school district leaders finish their budgets, they are struggling to find funding to cover expenses from this past year; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (5/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Couple Arrested For Alleged Horrific Child Abuse After Kids Found Handcuffed In CarPolice say finding children handcuffed in the back of a vehicle in White Oak was just the start of uncovering horrific child abuse; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
Study: Lack Of Healthcare Prevents Longer, Healthier Living In PennsylvaniaA Drexel University study released today concludes that a lack of healthcare is preventing longer, healthier living in Pennsylvania; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
Moderna: Vaccine 96 Percent Effective In Children 12 To 17Moderna has announced its COVID-19 vaccine is 96% effective in children 12 to 17. KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
Butler County Leaders Announce Plan To Address Flooding Concerns In CommunitiesPeople who live along Connoquenessing Creek in Harmony have long experienced significant flooding in their homes.
Reporter Update: Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Education CenterKDKA's Amy Wadas is at the site of the future Pennsylvania Trolley Museum Education Center.
Reporter Update: Vaccinating Kids Against COVID-19Another COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be highly effective in kids ages 12 to 17; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Reporter Update: President Biden Promises Cash Infusion To AmtrakPresident Joe Biden is promising a major cash infusion to Amtrak. The station downtown seems to need a little work; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
T Car Derails Near South Hills Village, Causing Systemwide DelaysThe Port Authority says customers should expect systemwide delays after a derailment near the South Hills Village.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/6)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
New Study Predicts Temperature Increase For PennsylvaniaA new climate impact assessment is predicting a temperature increase for Pennsylvania.
McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge Reopens After Barge StrikeThe McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge has reopened after it was shut down to traffic this morning for inspection following a barge strike.
U.S. Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg Visiting PittsburghU.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is visiting Pittsburgh to discuss the Biden administration's jobs and infrastructure plan; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Something Good: Teacher-Student Look-Alike!Mr. Spudy, of the Penn Trafford School District, inspires his students so much, they even want to look like him!
Path To Success: DePaul School For Hearing And SpeechPittsburgh's Mikey Hood visits DePaul School for Hearing and Speech in Shadyside.