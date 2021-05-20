Fayette County Awarded $500,000 To Help Low-Income HomeownersMore money will soon head to several Pennsylvania counties to help low-income homeowners with affordable housing. KDKA's Amy Wadas has more.

12 minutes ago

Closing Arguments Reached In Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez's Sex Assault TrialThe trial for former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez reached closing arguments Thursday; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

22 minutes ago

Former Pirates Pitcher Felipe Vazquez's Fate In Sexual Assault Trial Rests In Jury's HandsClosing arguments in the sexual assault and child pornography trial of former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez are over. His fate now rests in the jury's hands; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

27 minutes ago

Double Murder Suspect Victor Steban Facing Attempted Homicide, Arson Charges In Alleged Westmoreland County Crime SpreeVictor Steban, the man taken into custody after a massive manhunt and already accused in a double homicide, is facing new charges; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

48 minutes ago

One-On-One With Gainey Shows Big Differences With Peduto On Policing, Housing, UPMC And DevelopmentEd Gainey insists it was a broad-based coalition that gave him the victory over Mayor Bill Peduto. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

50 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Doctors Offering Alternative To Traditional Health InsuranceSome Pittsburgh-area doctors are offering an alternative to traditional health insurance. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has more.

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania Health Department Firing COVID-19 Contact Tracing Company After Data BreachThe Pennsylvania Department of Health will be terminating the contract with the company hired to do COVID-19 contact tracing after a data breach impacting at least 72,000 people.

1 hour ago

Police: West Mifflin Man Arrested For Kidnapping, Raping WomanA man is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and raping a woman in West Mifflin; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

1 hour ago

School Bus And Car Wrapped In Live Wires In Westmoreland CountyA school bus and car were wrapped in live wires in Westmoreland County. KDKA's Jessica Guay has more.

2 hours ago

McKeesport Home, Where Fireworks Were Stored, Goes Up In FlamesOne man was airlifted to the hospital as a result of a fire in McKeesport early on Thursday morning; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Reacting To The Pa. Primary ElectionKDKA's Stacy Smith goes Around The Table

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Fayette County Gets Funds For Affordable HousingMoney was awarded to 13 counties, including Fayette County, for affordable housing; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: New Charges Filed Against Double Homicide Suspect Victor StebanA man already accused in a double homicide in Penn Township is now facing attempted homicide and arson charges in an alleged crime spree; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Hurricane Season Forecast From Ray PetelinMeteorologist Ray Petelin has a hurricane season forecast.

2 hours ago

Car Slams Into Building On West Liberty AvenueA car slammed into the side of a building on West Liberty Avenue on Thursday morning. KDKA's Paul Martino has more.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Department Of Health To Terminate Contract With Insight GlobalThe Pennsylvania Department of Health will be terminating the contract with the company hired to do COVID-19 contact tracing after a data breach impacting at least 72,000 people; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (5/20)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Defense Rests In Felipe Vazquez’s Sexual Assault TrialThe defense has rested its case in the sexual assault and child pornography trial of former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

6 hours ago

Something Good: TJ HS Student InventorsSome of the students at Thomas Jefferson High School will be showing off their inventions for their entrepreneurship class!

9 hours ago

Tech Report: Google Search Engine History UpgradePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at a new upgrade from Google that makes deleting your search engine history faster!

9 hours ago

Pour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care Night CreamPour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher is chatting about the long-awaited return of their night cream!

9 hours ago

Beauty Mythbuster: Exfoliating At NightPour Moi Climate Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher is busting another beauty myth!

9 hours ago

Hal B. Klein's Best Restaurants GuidePittsburgh Magazine Food Editor Hal B. Klein is talking about his latest feature -- a Best Restaurants Guide!

9 hours ago

Newest Trends In Outdoor Living With Levin FurniturePittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is checking in with Levin Furniture to find out about the newest trends in outdoor living!

9 hours ago