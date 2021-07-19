Reporter Update: South Hills Woman Calling For South Hills To Be Made More Wheelchair AccessibleKDKA's Meghan Schiller is talking to a South Hills woman hoping to make the area more wheelchair accessible.

9 minutes ago

Reporter Update: Battle Over Who Is Responsible For Fixing Union Ave. Flooding IssueKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from Union Avenue on the border of Ross Township and Bellevue where there is a disagreement over who is responsible for fixing a pipe that is causing flooding problems.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Trash Helps Police Make Drug Bust In LatrobeKDKA's Ross Guidotti reports from Latrobe where neighbors and the trash helped police make a big drug bust.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: McKeesport HS Helping Residents Under Water AdvisoryMcKeesport High School has opened their showers up to the people living in the community's Lower 10th Ward. They will be under water advisory for several more days; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

2 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/19)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

2 hours ago

Ford Recalls Thousands Of Vehicles Over Steering IssuesFord has put out a recall for thousands of their vehicles due to steering issues.

2 hours ago

2 Traffic Alerts For Pittsburgh Area ResidentsAnyone driving downtown or on the Parkway West should be alert for road work that is starting today.

2 hours ago

Armstrong Co. Mom Accused Of Leaving Children Home Alone, Assaulting NeighborA Kittanning woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her girls alone and assaulting her neighbor in East Franklin Township.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Wrong Way Driver Hits Tractor Trailer In Salem TownshipA wrong way driver is in the hospital after her vehicle hit a tractor trailer head-on along Route 22 in Salem Township.

2 hours ago

Woman Found Fatally Shot In Wilkinsburg TownhouseAllegheny County Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was found dead in a Wilkinsburg townhouse; KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Adam's ArmyA cause close to the heart of KDKA Photographer Bryan Orr. We remember his young nephew Adam and the importance of organ donation.

4 hours ago

You'll Hear Him, But You Won't See Him! The Star Of 'Space Jam'We're chatting with voice actor Jeff Bergman, who is a Pennsylvania native and a Pitt grad. He is voicing the animated characters in the new "Space Jam" movie!

4 hours ago

Pop Talk Live: July 19, 2021Y108's Maria D'Antonio has the latest celebrity news and gossip!

4 hours ago

Hotel Etiquette Advice For Your Summer VacationOur friend Liz Aquino, from the Good Manners Group, has some tips for proper hotel etiquette for your summer vacation.

4 hours ago

Junior Achievement's Golden Ticket Raffle ReturnsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with former Pitt Panthers star Dorin Dickerson about the return of Junior Achievement's Golden Ticket Raffle.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Arthur Moats' Advice For Beating The Mid-Summer BluesFormer Pittsburgh Steeler and motivational speaker Arthur Moats has some advice for families on combatting those mid-summer blues!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 19, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

Showers Available At McKeesport Area High School For Residents Under Water AdvisoryResidents are getting some relief after going days without water; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

8 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/19)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s forecast!

8 hours ago

Pennsylvania Seeking To Change The Gas TaxWith the gas tax not bringing in as much money as it once did, legislators are looking at other options for funding; KDKA's John Shumway reports.

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools To Go Over Proposed Changes To Health And Safety PlanOne of the largest school districts in the area is expected to lay out its plans for students returning this fall; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

9 hours ago

Reporter Update: PPS Health And Safety Plan DiscussionPittsburgh Public Schools will be going over its new Health and Safety Plan for the fall semester. KDKA's Briana Smith has the story this morning on KDKA-TV News and CBSN Pittsburgh.

9 hours ago