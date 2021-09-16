Balloon Release Held For Steven EasonA balloon release was held to remember the 15-year-old Central Catholic High School student who was shot and killed over the weekend; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

2 minutes ago

Steelers Remind Fans Of Mask Policy At Heinz FieldWe're days away from the Pittsburgh Steelers' home-opening game, and the team wants to remind everyone of one thing.

2 hours ago

Sto-Rox Moves Friday's Football Game To Avonworth For Safety ReasonsSto-Rox is moving its game Friday to a new site.

2 hours ago

Crews To Install Speed Humps On Beechwood BoulevardCrews are set to start a new traffic project next week in Squirrell Hill.

2 hours ago

KDKA News Update PM: September 16, 2021KDKA News Update PM: September 16, 2021

3 hours ago

Butler County Woman Donates Kidney To Help Man On Transplant ListKDKA's Meghan Schiller has the story, On A Positive Note.

3 hours ago

Eagle Scout Project Inspires New Dog Park In Springdale TownshipAugust Tabacheck designed and built a brand new Dog Park in Springdale for his Eagle Scout project; KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

Alleged Hidden Holding Tank At Center Of Man's Broken DreamsA homeowner's dream went down the drain; KDKA's Meghan Schiller has more.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

5 hours ago

State Officials Warn Student Loan Forgiveness Scams Are SurgingState officials are warning of a surge in these scams throughout the state; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

5 hours ago

Patients Coming To AHN From Other States With Overwhelmed Hospital SystemsAHN is taking care of patients from across the country as hospitals reach capacity in other states. This comes as West Virginia's most recent numbers reached a record of almost 900 people hospitalized with COVID-19. On July 4, that number was 52; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

5 hours ago

North Side Church Bomb Plot Suspect Pleads Guilty To Aiding ISIS In Federal CourtA 23-year-old man who federal prosecutors say swore his allegiance to ISIS has pleaded guilty in connection with plans to bomb a church on the North Side; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Man Gets 15 To 30 Years In 2015 MurderA man pleaded guilty to killing another man during a robbery in 2015.

6 hours ago

Teen Arrested In Homewood South Shooting That Injured 4A teen was arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people injured earlier this month in Homewood South.

6 hours ago

Death Penalty Sought Against Krisinda Bright, Ambridge Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 KidsProsecutors will seek the death penalty for the Ambridge mother accused of shooting and killing her two children in February.

6 hours ago

Man Sentenced In Deadly Hill District ShootingA man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting in the Hill District three years ago.

6 hours ago

U.S. Customs Has Seized More Than 6,000 Counterfeit COVID-19 Vaccination CardsU.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized two shipments of dozens of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in Pittsburgh; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Emmys Week: A Chat With Actress Ming-Na WenFor Emmys Week, we're chatting with actress Ming-Na Wen who is a Mt. Lebanon High School and Carnegie Mellon University alum!

9 hours ago

60th Anniversary Light Up Night Celebration Moves To SaturdayThe city's annual celebration to ring in the holiday season will still be held in downtown Pittsburgh, but this year's festivities are moving by one day to the Saturday before Thanksgiving rather than the Friday before. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

No Fans Allowed At Clairton City-Leechburg Football GameClairton City School District has announced that fans will not be in the stands this Friday for the football team's game against Leechburg. Katie Johnston reports.

10 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (9/16)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

10 hours ago

10 hours ago