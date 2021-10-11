Merck Asks FDA For Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 PillKDKA's Chris Hoffman talks to local doctors about what the pill could mean for health care.

24 minutes ago

Toddler Found Wandering Alone In BraddockA toddler was found wandering through Braddock alone wearing nothing but a diaper and a t-shirt; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

28 minutes ago

Learning About GasesKids are getting a big lesson in gases and how they impact our daily lives. Daisy Jade has the story.

48 minutes ago

Passengers Scramble After Southwest Airlines Cancels, Delays Over 2,000 FlightsSouthwest is blaming air traffic control and weather-related challenges for more than 1,800 cancellations; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

1 hour ago

The Most Memorable Interview Part 3Lynne Hayes Freeland reflects on her landmark 1991 interview with Nelson Mandela.

1 hour ago

The Most Memorable Interview Part 2Lynne Hayes Freeland reflects on her landmark 1991 interview with Nelson Mandela.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Investing And The EconomyStacy Smith and a group of experts go Around The Table.

2 hours ago

The Most Memorable Interview Part 1Lynne Hayes Freeland reflects on her landmark 1991 interview with Nelson Mandela.

2 hours ago

Military Mondays: October 11, 2021Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: CMU Grad, Trustee On Blue Origin's Second Crewed FlightA CMU grad and trustee is going into space on Blue Origin's flight Wednesday; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

3 hours ago

Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To 3 EconomicsThe final Nobel Prize of 2021 has gone to three economists, and there are two Pennsylvania connections to the winners.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/11)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley's 7-day forecast!

4 hours ago

Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,017 New Cases, 6 More DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths in the past 72 hours.

4 hours ago

More Than 2,000 Southwest Flights Canceled, DelayedMore than 2,000 Southwest flights were canceled or delayed from Friday to Sunday, and the problems persisted Monday at Pittsburgh International Airport. KDKA's Briana Smith talked to one woman stuck in the middle.

5 hours ago

Baby Who Overdosed On Heroin DiesA baby who was revived with Narcan after police say she ate a stamp bag of heroin has died.

5 hours ago

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Place JuJu Smith-Schuster On Injured ReserveSteelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly expected to be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's game against the Broncos. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

UPMC, AHN Won't Deny Organ Transplants To Patients Not Vaccinated Against COVID-19Hospitals in Colorado and Washington are denying organ transplants to patients who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID. So what about in the Pittsburgh area?

6 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Kids Should Enjoy Halloween This Year And Go Trick-Or-TreatingDr. Anthony Fauci says families can feel safe trick-or-treating this year as COVID-19 cases decline. He said it's an important time of year for children, so "go out there" and "enjoy it."

6 hours ago

PTL Wrap Up: Oct. 11, 2021That's it for today's PTL!

7 hours ago

Meet Dr. Janet WaldeckDr. Janet Waldeck has been recognized by Yale University as one of the most outstanding and inspirational educators. Best of all? She can be found not at some elite boarding school or private prep, but in the Pittsburgh Public Schools.

7 hours ago

Koppers BuildingWhile the outside of Pittsburgh's Koppers Building is all about the city's past, the work they're doing inside is critical to the future.

7 hours ago

Hey Ray!KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin and his daughter Elizabeth join PTL for a lesson on geometry.

7 hours ago

Learning STEM EarlyThere's no such thing as too early when it comes to planting roots in STEM.

7 hours ago

Live Experiments And Verizon's Partnership With Neighborhood GroupsPTL STEM Fest continues! Celina is live with experiments and Mikey Hood shows us how Verizon is teaming up with neighborhood groups to get more kids and people connected and engaged.

8 hours ago