Fight At Woodland Hills High SchoolAbout a half-dozen Woodland Hills High School students will be suspended after they got into a fight.

35 minutes ago

Around The Table: Rep. Mike Doyle Won't Seek ReelectionStacy Smith and a group of experts go Around The Table.

1 hour ago

Reporter Update: Lawsuits Over Pennsylvania's School Mask Mandate Go Before JudgesTwo lawsuits over Pennsylvania's school mask mandate went before judges; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: Surveillance Video Shows Scene Inside Macy's After South Hills Village Mall ThreatKDKA's Amy Wadas has surveillance video from inside Macy's after a man allegedly said there'd be a mass shooting at the South Hills Village mall.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sellout Streak Comes To An End After 633 GamesThe Penguins' sellout streak has come to an end. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Police Arrest Suspect In Attempted Home Invasion On South Side SlopesPittsburgh Police arrested a suspect after an attempted home invasion on the South Side Slopes early on Wednesday morning.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/20)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours’ 7-day forecast!

5 hours ago

Evoqua Water Technologies Opens New Facility In LawrencevilleEvoqua Water Technologies opened its new innovation and sustainability hub in Lawrenceville.

5 hours ago

Troopers Out For Operation Safe Stop, Looking For Drivers Violating School Bus Stop LawsState troopers were out on school bus routes Wednesday morning for Operation Safe Stop. It's an initiative for school bus safety week, making sure drivers follow the rules of the road concerning school buses.

5 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (10/20)

7 hours ago

Something Good: Casting For A CauseVolunteers from the Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Liberty are taking time out to teach children about fishing!

7 hours ago

Waiting Child: RyanThis week's Waiting Child is Ryan! (ID# C44AA80)

7 hours ago

Waiting Child: RyanThis week's Waiting Child is Ryan! (ID# C44AA80)

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Beats Cleveland In Spark America ChallengeTake a look at the leaderboard for the Spark America Fall Fit City Challenge!

7 hours ago

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Pays Tribute To PittsburghThe Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is finally set to open in Pittsburgh. PTL's Mikey Hood is getting a behind the scenes look from Diana Rayzman, the co-producer of the exhibit.

7 hours ago

Celina Around Town: Western Pa. Lamb FestPTL's Celina Pompeani is learning more about Western Pa. Lamb Fest and sampling some of the food!

7 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Halloween charBooterieRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, puts a Halloween twist on charcuterie!

7 hours ago

Behind The Scenes At The Immersive Van Gogh ExhibitThe Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is finally set to open in Pittsburgh. PTL's Mikey Hood is getting a behind the scenes look from Diana Rayzman, the co-producer of the exhibit.

7 hours ago

The List: Pet PeevesIn today's The List, we're talking about our biggest pet peeves!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 20, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 19, 2021 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 19, 2021 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Fillipponi discuss the sports topics of the day.

8 hours ago

Homestead Group Demands Accountability Following Police IncidentsA community justice group is demanding answers and disciplinary action after two incidents involving police officers in Homestead. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the story.

10 hours ago

Tickets On Sale For Dasher's Light ShowIt may be fall foliage season but signs of the Christmas season are already popping up.

10 hours ago