Proposed Constitutional Amendment On Medical Freedom Could Endanger Public Health, Opponents SayA committee in the state House of Representatives has approved a constitutional amendment that, if approved, could prevent all vaccine mandates in the future.

12 minutes ago

Police: Watson Institute Bus Aide Stabs School Nurse, Holds Teen Hostage In SewickleyA bus aide is accused of stabbing a school nurse in the back and holding a 13-year-old boy hostage at the Watson Institute's Education Center in Sewickley; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

26 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (11/17)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

31 minutes ago

Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris Says He Will Fight Any Move To Fire HimWoodland Hills Superintendent James Harris said he was shocked when he was asked to resign.

34 minutes ago

CDC: 100K Americans Died From Drug Overdoses In 1 YearAlarming numbers from the CDC show 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in just one year from March 2020 to April of this year. Experts say the pandemic and the rise in fentanyl use are partly to blame; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

42 minutes ago

Amazon Says Its Ready For Holiday RushAs the holidays approach, concerns continue to grow about getting packages in time.

1 hour ago

Local Leaders Excited About Passage Of Bipartisan Infrastructure BillWith the bipartisan infrastructure bill now law, Pennsylvania is set to receive $18 billion of the money. Local leaders said Wednesday that some of that money will be used in the southwestern part of the state; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

2 hours ago

Reporter Upate: Alarming New Stats Released On AddictionStartling stats from the CDC show around 100,000 Americans have died from an overdose over the past year; KDKA's Amy Wadas will have the story.

2 hours ago

November 17th Around The Table Politics 2021Our Experts Discuss Everything From Mayor-Elect Gainey's Plans For Police To The President's Job Approval Ratings, Around the Table

2 hours ago

Noble Environmental Looking For WorkersPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison is chatting with Alex Sukowski, the Vice President of Noble Environmental, about the many job opportunities they have right now.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Amazon Fulfillment Center Gets Ready For Holiday SeasonKDKA's Chris Hoffman is at the Amazon fulfillment center out by the airport. He talks with Amazon reps about whether your gifts will make it in time for the holiday season.

5 hours ago

Gus And YiaYia’s Ice Ball Cart Added To Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad And VillageA North Side staple now has a new permanent spot -- sort of.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (11/17)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

6 hours ago

Allegheny County Reports 497 New Coronavirus Cases, 10 More DeathsThe Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 497 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

6 hours ago

Kraft Heinz Recalls Some Country Time Lemonade And Kool-Aid Tropical PunchKraft Heinz is recalling Country Time Lemonade and Kool-Aid Tropical Punch powdered beverages because they may contain tiny pieces of metal and glass.

6 hours ago

Alsum Farms Recalls Yellow, White And Red Onions Over Salmonella RiskA farm that sells onions in four states, including Pennsylvania, is recalling some onions because of a salmonella risk.

6 hours ago

Pizza Shop Worker Struck With Ladle In Robbery, Suspects Take Off With Entire Cash RegisterPolice are investigating the robbery of a Vocelli Pizza in Greenfield.

6 hours ago

Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Pittsburgh International Airport For Smoke In CockpitAn American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at the Pittsburgh International Airport after there was a report of an odor in the cockpit.

6 hours ago

1 Killed, 2 Injured In Fayette County CrashOne person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Washington Township, Fayette County.

6 hours ago

Pedestrian Crash In Duquesne Leaves 1 Dead, 1 In Critical ConditionOne person is dead and another is fighting for their life after a pedestrian crash in Duquesne.

6 hours ago

Staff Member Injured At Watson Institute's Education CenterA staff member at the Watson Institute's Education Center in Sewickley was injured.

6 hours ago

Seneca Valley Senior Gets Perfect Scores On Both SAT And ACTA Seneca Valley senior got perfect scores on both of his college admission exams.

8 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (11/17)

8 hours ago

Prepping For Our Merry Karaoke PerformanceWe're prepping for our Merry Karaoke performance coming up on Friday!

8 hours ago